Gov't efforts for comfort women

[Anchor]



With the passing of grandmother Gil Won-ok yesterday (Feb. 16), condolences are pouring in from all sectors.



Now, there are only 7 surviving comfort women victims.



The government has stated that it will work to heal the wounds of the victimized grandmothers.



Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the story.



[Report]



In 2013, a testimony conference for comfort women victims was held in Japan.



Grandmother Gil Won-ok recalls her painful memories.



[Gil Won-ok/May 2013: "If you did something wrong, you should at least apologize for it. Isn’t that the right thing to do?"]



Grandmother Gil was taken to a Japanese military comfort station in Manchuria, China at the age of 13 in 1940.



She testified that "if you resisted or tried to escape, the Japanese soldiers would kick and beat you."



Grandmother Gil kept attending the weekly Wednesday rallies for nearly 20 years, raising awareness about the truth of comfort women and demanding an apology and compensation from Japan.



[Gil Won-ok/December 2014: "What we want is for those people to apologize and provide legal compensation."]



Recently, she passed away at her home at the age of 97 after suffering from a cold.



Lee Yong-soo, another comfort women victim who shared the same sentiments as the deceased, visited the funeral to say her goodbyes.



[Lee Yong-soo/Comfort women victim: "It’s so sad. She should have passed after receiving compensation, but she couldn’t."]



In response to the news of Grandmother Gil's passing, both the ruling and opposition parties expressed their condolences and promised support for comfort women victims.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that it would work to restore the honor and heal the wounds of the victimized grandmothers, with First Vice Minister Kim Hong-kyun representing the ministry at the funeral.



[Gil Won-ok/May 2013: "When we all die, who will they say 'I was wrong' to, and who will they apologize to?"]



There are 240 government-registered comfort women victims, and now only 7 are alive.



This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.



