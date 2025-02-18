Ex-PPP leader announces his return

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has announced his return after two months.



It is reported that he will inform the public about the process leading to emergency martial law and impeachment through a book.



Reactions within the People Power Party are mixed.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.



[Report]



Former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has officially announced his return to politics after a two-month hiatus.



He posted on social media, saying, "I am writing a book" and "I will visit you soon."



Seemingly aware of the criticism within the party, he also mentioned that he has had "a time of reflection."



The book is expected to be published by the end of this month.



It is said to contain the process from the declaration of emergency martial law to the passage of the presidential impeachment motion, and he is expected to seek the public's understanding regarding his struggles and decisions.



[Woo Jae-jun/People Power Party lawmaker/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "We need to gather all our strength right now, and former leader Han Dong-hoon also needs to join forces..."]



The response within the party has been cold.



There have been criticisms such as "He should take more time for self-reflection" and "If he steps forward now, it will only cause confusion in the party," along with remarks from the chief spokesperson saying, "He is more interested in the early presidential election."



While the party leadership refrained from direct comments, they pointed out Han's actions during the emergency martial law period.



[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair: "Former leader Han Dong-hoon must have had the same information as me, but I think it was a bit hasty to say it was unconstitutional and illegal..."]



Pro-Han lawmakers expressed their discontent.



They argued that the same standards applied to Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who have already begun their political activities, should be applied to Han.



In particular, they criticized the chief spokesperson, saying "Key party officials should apply fair standards to all party members," and added, "It seems like he is a spokesperson for a specific camp rather than for the party as a whole."



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



