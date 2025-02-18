Med school quota remains deadlocked

동영상 고정 취소

Kim Taek-woo, the president of the Korean Medical Association, met with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and reiterated the demand to nullify the increase in medical school admissions.



Due to the academic schedule, the medical school admissions for next year must be decided immediately, but confusion continues.



Jin Sun-min reports.



[Report]



Kim Taek-woo, who has criticized the government for lacking the will to resolve the conflict between the medical community and the government, emphasized his existing position of nullifying the increase in medical school admissions during his first meeting with Speaker Woo Won-shik since taking office.



[Kim Taek-woo/Korean Medical Association President: "We must not ignore the voices of students and residents who say that simply increasing the number of doctors will not save local healthcare and essential medical services."]



Speaker Woo responded by stating that the government and the ruling party need to engage in more flexible dialogue and that he would actively mediate.



[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "The National Assembly must take a more active role in this issue. The starting point is how to restore dialogue among the key stakeholders..."]



The deadline set by the government to finalize next year's medical school admissions is just over ten days away.



To finalize next year's medical school admissions within this month, each university must submit the confirmed admissions to the Ministry of Education by March.



Afterward, the Korean Council for University Education will review the admissions, and the admission guidelines will be announced in May.



Despite the tight admission schedule, the government and the medical community are still at an impasse.



In the context of the presidential impeachment, the government's control is not what it used to be.



[Park Dan/Chairperson of the Emergency Response Committee of the Korean Association of Interns and Residents: "Minister of Education Lee Joo-ho and Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Kyoo-hong are handling these matters, but there has been no progress in resolving them..."]



With the return of students on leave, this year's first-year medical students will number 7,500.



The government and the medical community are sharply divided over whether normal education will be possible.



This is Jin Sun-min from KBS News.



