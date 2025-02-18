News 9

Med school quota remains deadlocked

입력 2025.02.18 (00:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Kim Taek-woo, the president of the Korean Medical Association, met with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and reiterated the demand to nullify the increase in medical school admissions.

Due to the academic schedule, the medical school admissions for next year must be decided immediately, but confusion continues.

Jin Sun-min reports.

[Report]

Kim Taek-woo, who has criticized the government for lacking the will to resolve the conflict between the medical community and the government, emphasized his existing position of nullifying the increase in medical school admissions during his first meeting with Speaker Woo Won-shik since taking office.

[Kim Taek-woo/Korean Medical Association President: "We must not ignore the voices of students and residents who say that simply increasing the number of doctors will not save local healthcare and essential medical services."]

Speaker Woo responded by stating that the government and the ruling party need to engage in more flexible dialogue and that he would actively mediate.

[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "The National Assembly must take a more active role in this issue. The starting point is how to restore dialogue among the key stakeholders..."]

The deadline set by the government to finalize next year's medical school admissions is just over ten days away.

To finalize next year's medical school admissions within this month, each university must submit the confirmed admissions to the Ministry of Education by March.

Afterward, the Korean Council for University Education will review the admissions, and the admission guidelines will be announced in May.

Despite the tight admission schedule, the government and the medical community are still at an impasse.

In the context of the presidential impeachment, the government's control is not what it used to be.

[Park Dan/Chairperson of the Emergency Response Committee of the Korean Association of Interns and Residents: "Minister of Education Lee Joo-ho and Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Kyoo-hong are handling these matters, but there has been no progress in resolving them..."]

With the return of students on leave, this year's first-year medical students will number 7,500.

The government and the medical community are sharply divided over whether normal education will be possible.

This is Jin Sun-min from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Med school quota remains deadlocked
    • 입력 2025-02-18 00:14:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

Kim Taek-woo, the president of the Korean Medical Association, met with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and reiterated the demand to nullify the increase in medical school admissions.

Due to the academic schedule, the medical school admissions for next year must be decided immediately, but confusion continues.

Jin Sun-min reports.

[Report]

Kim Taek-woo, who has criticized the government for lacking the will to resolve the conflict between the medical community and the government, emphasized his existing position of nullifying the increase in medical school admissions during his first meeting with Speaker Woo Won-shik since taking office.

[Kim Taek-woo/Korean Medical Association President: "We must not ignore the voices of students and residents who say that simply increasing the number of doctors will not save local healthcare and essential medical services."]

Speaker Woo responded by stating that the government and the ruling party need to engage in more flexible dialogue and that he would actively mediate.

[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "The National Assembly must take a more active role in this issue. The starting point is how to restore dialogue among the key stakeholders..."]

The deadline set by the government to finalize next year's medical school admissions is just over ten days away.

To finalize next year's medical school admissions within this month, each university must submit the confirmed admissions to the Ministry of Education by March.

Afterward, the Korean Council for University Education will review the admissions, and the admission guidelines will be announced in May.

Despite the tight admission schedule, the government and the medical community are still at an impasse.

In the context of the presidential impeachment, the government's control is not what it used to be.

[Park Dan/Chairperson of the Emergency Response Committee of the Korean Association of Interns and Residents: "Minister of Education Lee Joo-ho and Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Kyoo-hong are handling these matters, but there has been no progress in resolving them..."]

With the return of students on leave, this year's first-year medical students will number 7,500.

The government and the medical community are sharply divided over whether normal education will be possible.

This is Jin Sun-min from KBS News.
진선민
진선민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

명태균 측, 김 여사 공천 개입 정황 공개…<br>당사자들은 ‘부인’

명태균 측, 김 여사 공천 개입 정황 공개…당사자들은 ‘부인’
김현태 “‘국회 단전’ 곽종근 <br>지시”…‘회유 의혹’ 여야 공방

김현태 “‘국회 단전’ 곽종근 지시”…‘회유 의혹’ 여야 공방
[단독]“형식적 차벽·인력 감소” …서부지법 사태 감찰 결과 입수

[단독]“형식적 차벽·인력 감소” …서부지법 사태 감찰 결과 입수
[단독] ‘리스크-명단’ 방첩사 <br>간부 메모 입수…‘은폐방안 논의’ 정황도

[단독] ‘리스크-명단’ 방첩사 간부 메모 입수…‘은폐방안 논의’ 정황도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.