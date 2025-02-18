Fake news, deepfakes fuel hatred

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, the spread of fake news and deepfake videos has been rampant at various protest sites.



Last weekend in Gwangju, a false video that synthesized the faces of President Yoon and his wife was played, and today (Feb.17), false information was also spread in front of the home of Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, Moon Hyung-bae.



This is a report by reporter Shin Ji-soo.



[Report]



In front of the home of Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae.



A rally is taking place urging Moon to resign.



["Moon Hyung-bae, resign."]



However, harsh criticisms are being shouted through the megaphone.



["If you see a high school girl (silence), you go crazy..."]



The reason for the incomprehensible criticism can be understood by looking at the placards in their hands.



It is due to the suspicion that Acting Chief Justice Moon commented on obscene material in an internet cafe, which has already been proven to be false.



Last weekend in Gwangju, a false video related to President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife became controversial.



The so-called deepfake video was played through a vehicle in Gwangju's 5.18 Democracy Plaza.



The video showed President Yoon's face synthesized onto a person drinking alcohol, and First Lady Kim's face synthesized onto a person in a swimsuit, all of which were not real.



["I dedicate this song to everyone suffering from the trauma of Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law."]



The presidential office expressed regret, calling it "an insult to the character of the current president and his wife," and reported the YouTubers who spread the video to the police.



Experts point out that the indiscriminate spread of false information and deepfake videos only incites hostility and hatred.



[Seol Dong-hoon/Professor of Sociology at Jeonbuk National University: "Public authority needs to act. If it threatens the system of the Republic of Korea, it is appropriate to impose particularly severe penalties."]



The YouTuber who played the false video related to President Yoon claimed, "It was not intentional; a related video on YouTube was automatically played while I was playing a satirical video."



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



