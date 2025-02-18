News 9

K-weapons in the Middle East

[Anchor]

Recently, as armed conflicts have continued in the Middle East, Middle Eastern countries are emerging as major players in the arms market.

Our defense industry companies have participated in the largest defense exhibition in the Middle East, showcasing advanced weapons and targeting the market.

This is a report from our correspondent Kim Gae-hyung in Abu Dhabi.

[Report]

At the center of the defense exhibition hall is the Korean-made 'luxury weapon', the K9 self-propelled howitzer.

The K9 self-propelled howitzer has already been exported to several countries and its performance has been proven, but it was displayed in its actual form, not just a model, at this gathering of major players in the Middle East.

The Iraqi Defense Minister, who signed a contract last year to introduce the 'Korean-style Patriot missile', the Cheongung II, also visited this place.

[Thabet Al-Abbasi/Iraqi Defense Minister: "Iraq plans to purchase more advanced weapons from Korean companies."]

In the Middle East, where groups like the Houthi rebels operate ballistic missiles, our missile defense systems, including the Cheongung II, are also receiving significant interest.

[Hong Hyun-bin/LIG Nex1 Executive: "The biggest feature of Korean products is having the technical competitiveness to appropriately implement the specifications required by that country."]

As the power of drones has been displayed in conflicts like the Ukraine war, a system where drones and manned fighter jets cooperate was also showcased.

[Kang Gu-young/President of Korea Aerospace Industries: "Considering the development process of AI or unmanned combat aircraft or drones, there is a high possibility of success, so I think customers are showing interest at this early stage."]

The Abu Dhabi defense exhibition, with participation from 65 countries and 1,350 companies, is the largest in the Middle East.

In conjunction with the exhibition, our military is conducting joint training with the UAE military.

By showcasing the excellence of our weapons during the training, we are providing support for K-defense strategy in the Middle East.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Abu Dhabi.

