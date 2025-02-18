Young tenants face deposit loss

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another incident has occurred in Suwon where a multi-unit housing landlord has gone missing.



The security deposits for 15 tenants exceed 1.5 billion won.



Most of these young tenants secured their deposits through loans.



Reporter Song Myung-hee has the story.



[Report]



This is a newly built multi-unit house that is less than two years old.



On January 7, the court decided to initiate an auction for this building.



The landlord took out a loan of over 2 billion won using this property as collateral, but fell behind on interest payments and disappeared.



Tenant Choi was unaware of this situation until hearing it from a neighboring tenant.



Out of the 120 million won security deposit, 80 million won was a loan, and Choi is 26 years old.



[Choi/tenant/voice altered: "At first, I cried a lot. I graduated at 24 and got a job right away, and then I took out a loan for the deposit...."]



The landlord, Jeong, was living in this multi-unit house but moved out just before the auction began.



A car-related business that Jeong is believed to have operated has also recently closed down.



[Nearby resident/voice altered: "(Has it been a while since he moved out?) It's been about a month."]



["The customer is not answering the phone, so after the beeping sound..."]



Kim, who took out a loan of 120 million won to secure the deposit, was aware of the 2.4 billion won mortgage registered in the property deed, but didn't think it would be an issue.



[Kim/tenant/voice altered: "The real estate agent said that the value of this house and the land is about double the amount of the mortgage. I thought it would be okay to some extent...."]



Jeong continued to sign lease agreements even just before the auction began.



It seems highly likely that this is a case of 'empty lease'.



[Kim Soo-bin/lawyer: "If the landlord received the security deposits from the tenants and did not repay the loans but instead invested in other risky assets, intentionally worsening their financial situation, it can be considered an empty lease."]



The total security deposits submitted by the 15 tenants amount to 1.52 billion won. Most of them are young people in their 20s and 30s who secured their deposits through loans.



This is KBS News, Song Myung-hee.



