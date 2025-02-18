Lee Young-pyo's predictions unfold

동영상 고정 취소

The K League 1, which kicked off last weekend, has plunged into chaos right from the start.



With last season's strong teams like Ulsan struggling, KBS commentator Lee Young-pyo has drawn attention for predicting this situation a week ago.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Commentator Lee Young-pyo pointed to Daejeon, which barely escaped relegation last year, as a title contender this season, which had raised eyebrows.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "There is still the formidable player Joo Min-kyu, and the incredibly fast Jeong Jae-hee, who can counterattack, dribble, and make killer passes. So they are ready to show a sharp performance in attack."]



The match between Daejeon and Pohang unfolds just as predicted by Lee Young-pyo.



[Commentary: "Open to the right. Jeong Jae-hee, Jeong Jae-hee in the middle with Joo Min-kyu. Jeong Jae-hee and Joo Min-kyuJumin-ky, the transfer duo make the third goal."]



With the addition of Joo Min-kyu and Jeong Jae-hee, Daejeon showcased its potential as a team of surprises right from the opening match.



Following Daejeon's rise, the rebellion of Anyang had also already been spotted by commentator Lee Young-pyo.



[Lee Young-pyo/Recorded on the 11th: "Gangwon did it in 2024, and I think there will be a team that shines this season as well. And if such a team does rise, I think it is quite likely to be Anyang."]



[Commentary: "He lifted it up. Mota, Mota, Mota! Mota's opening goal! Anyang takes the lead against Ulsan, final score 1-0! Anyang raises the victory flag in K League 1."]



[Mota/FC Anyang Forward: "I watched the Asian Champions League games and analyzed Ulsan a lot. I prepared to make the most of Ulsan's weaknesses, and it seems to have shown in the results."]



As 'fortune teller' Lee Young-pyo said, the K League has kicked off its first week with a series of chaos.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



