Kim Hey-seong's diligence shines

[Anchor]



Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman.



But can you believe that the player who received the most enthusiastic response from fans at the Dodgers camp filled with superstars is none other than Kim Hye-seong?



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports from Arizona on a day in the life of Kim Hye-seong, who is gradually expanding his presence with his unique diligence.



[Report]



At the Dodgers' spring camp, top stars of the big leagues are gathered.



The most delightful scene came during Kim Hye-seong's infield defense training.



Thanks to the consideration of his teammates, Kim Hye-seong, who went last, received enthusiastic cheers from fans under the leadership of MVP and field commander Mookie Betts.



["Let's go, Dodgers!"]



As Kim Hye-seong showcased a fantastic defense, cheers and applause erupted.



[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I'm a rookie, so they intentionally create these energetic situations for me, and they always tell me to finish it off in that situation."]



Kim Hye-seong, whose popularity is rising by the day, even gives up his break time for continuous autograph requests from fans.



["Let's go Kim!"]



["LA loves KIM!"]



After extra batting practice, Kim Hye-seong returns to the clubhouse the latest, making his day busier than anyone else's.



[Blake Snell/LA Dodgers Pitcher: "(Hye-seong) is really strong. Yea, works out a lot. Almost too much. He's strong!"]



[Miguel Rojas/LA Dodgers Infielder: "What I like about him is, he's willing to learn, he's willing to listen to everything."]



Kim Hye-seong is gaining trust with his characteristic diligence.



What remains is to perform well in the exhibition games and to secure a spot on the opening day roster.



[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I have the same desire to do well when I go out to the game, so I just want to well-prepared... How can I predict the future? I just have to watch the ball and hit it."]



It's time for "Hye-seong baseball".



The rookie Dodgers player Kim Hye-seong will officially kick off his baseball journey starting from the exhibition game opener on the 21st.



This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.



