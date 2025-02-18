Kim Hey-seong's diligence shines
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman.
But can you believe that the player who received the most enthusiastic response from fans at the Dodgers camp filled with superstars is none other than Kim Hye-seong?
Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports from Arizona on a day in the life of Kim Hye-seong, who is gradually expanding his presence with his unique diligence.
[Report]
At the Dodgers' spring camp, top stars of the big leagues are gathered.
The most delightful scene came during Kim Hye-seong's infield defense training.
Thanks to the consideration of his teammates, Kim Hye-seong, who went last, received enthusiastic cheers from fans under the leadership of MVP and field commander Mookie Betts.
["Let's go, Dodgers!"]
As Kim Hye-seong showcased a fantastic defense, cheers and applause erupted.
[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I'm a rookie, so they intentionally create these energetic situations for me, and they always tell me to finish it off in that situation."]
Kim Hye-seong, whose popularity is rising by the day, even gives up his break time for continuous autograph requests from fans.
["Let's go Kim!"]
["LA loves KIM!"]
After extra batting practice, Kim Hye-seong returns to the clubhouse the latest, making his day busier than anyone else's.
[Blake Snell/LA Dodgers Pitcher: "(Hye-seong) is really strong. Yea, works out a lot. Almost too much. He's strong!"]
[Miguel Rojas/LA Dodgers Infielder: "What I like about him is, he's willing to learn, he's willing to listen to everything."]
Kim Hye-seong is gaining trust with his characteristic diligence.
What remains is to perform well in the exhibition games and to secure a spot on the opening day roster.
[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I have the same desire to do well when I go out to the game, so I just want to well-prepared... How can I predict the future? I just have to watch the ball and hit it."]
It's time for "Hye-seong baseball".
The rookie Dodgers player Kim Hye-seong will officially kick off his baseball journey starting from the exhibition game opener on the 21st.
This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim Hey-seong's diligence shines
-
- 입력 2025-02-18 01:09:31
Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman.
But can you believe that the player who received the most enthusiastic response from fans at the Dodgers camp filled with superstars is none other than Kim Hye-seong?
Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports from Arizona on a day in the life of Kim Hye-seong, who is gradually expanding his presence with his unique diligence.
[Report]
At the Dodgers' spring camp, top stars of the big leagues are gathered.
The most delightful scene came during Kim Hye-seong's infield defense training.
Thanks to the consideration of his teammates, Kim Hye-seong, who went last, received enthusiastic cheers from fans under the leadership of MVP and field commander Mookie Betts.
["Let's go, Dodgers!"]
As Kim Hye-seong showcased a fantastic defense, cheers and applause erupted.
[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I'm a rookie, so they intentionally create these energetic situations for me, and they always tell me to finish it off in that situation."]
Kim Hye-seong, whose popularity is rising by the day, even gives up his break time for continuous autograph requests from fans.
["Let's go Kim!"]
["LA loves KIM!"]
After extra batting practice, Kim Hye-seong returns to the clubhouse the latest, making his day busier than anyone else's.
[Blake Snell/LA Dodgers Pitcher: "(Hye-seong) is really strong. Yea, works out a lot. Almost too much. He's strong!"]
[Miguel Rojas/LA Dodgers Infielder: "What I like about him is, he's willing to learn, he's willing to listen to everything."]
Kim Hye-seong is gaining trust with his characteristic diligence.
What remains is to perform well in the exhibition games and to secure a spot on the opening day roster.
[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I have the same desire to do well when I go out to the game, so I just want to well-prepared... How can I predict the future? I just have to watch the ball and hit it."]
It's time for "Hye-seong baseball".
The rookie Dodgers player Kim Hye-seong will officially kick off his baseball journey starting from the exhibition game opener on the 21st.
This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.
-
-
이무형 기자 nobrother@kbs.co.kr이무형 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.