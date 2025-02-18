Son's cross saves Tottenham

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min did not record a goal or an assist, but with bold and intelligent passes, he helped dismantle Manchester United and secured a second consecutive victory.



The key pass that led to the opening goal was analyzed by reporter Kim Gi-beom.



[Report]



In the 12th minute of the first half, a long pass comes flying from the right side towards Son Heung-min.



Manchester United's four-man flat defense is tightly organized.



Son Heung-min's choice was a bold volley pass that hit the second defender.



The Manchester United defense was disrupted, and Maddison exploited the space to score the opening goal.



It was an intelligent play that showcased the true value of wing forward Son Heung-min.



With the opening goal initiated by Son Heung-min, Tottenham defeated Manchester United 1-0, achieving their second consecutive league victory.



[Postecoglou/Tottenham Manager: "Today was an opportunity for us to start addressing that. Like you said, we had a good week of training. We got some players back."]



Son Heung-min had a chance to record an assist with a sharp pass in the 26th minute of the first half, but it was thwarted by the goalkeeper's save.



Playing as a left winger rather than a central forward, Son Heung-min has fewer scoring opportunities but is showcasing his sharp passing ability.



When he was substituted in the 42nd minute of the second half, Son Heung-min's activity range was highlighted, showing his active movement on the flanks and in the center, earning a high rating of 7.8 from local analysis media.



With their second consecutive victory, Tottenham has climbed to 12th place in the league and will challenge for a third consecutive win against relegation-threatened Ipswich Town this weekend.



KBS News, Kim Gi-beom.



