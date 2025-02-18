Korea advances to AFC U20 QFs

동영상 고정 취소

Korea's youth football team participating in the Under-20 Asian Cup has secured an early spot in the quarterfinals with two consecutive wins, defeating Thailand thanks to the performances of Yoon Do-young and Kim Tae-won.



This is a fantastic volley from Yoon Do-young, who is regarded as the future of Korean football.



But unfortunately it hit the goalpost.



Despite taking control of the game, the national team got caught up in a counterattack from Thailand in the 23rd minute of the first half, allowing Burapha to score the opening goal.



The national team responded nine minutes later, with Yoon Do-young scoring the equalizer from a corner kick, leveling the match.



In the 14th minute of the second half, Kim Tae-won headed in a cross from substitute Park Seung-soo.



In the 40th minute of the second half, Kim Tae-won scored another header for the third goal, and Park Seung-soo sealed the victory with a decisive goal after a swift breakthrough, leading to a 4-1 win over Thailand, confirming our early advancement to the quarterfinals.



