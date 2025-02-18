Kia NBA all-star slum dunk contest

동영상 고정 취소

Now, let's go to the NBA All-Star event, a feast for the eyes.



Starting with an extraordinary dunk that surpassed a Kia car, the pre-show was already unusual, and today, three-point master Curry responded beautifully with a half-court shot.



This is a bizarre scene of a car parking backward on the basketball court; what could this possibly be?



Just when we thought it was impossible, a basketball emerges through the panoramic sunroof, and the unbelievable dunk by McClung, known as the human spring, is hard to believe.



Wow, let's take a closer look at this reverse back dunk that jumps over the car.



Even after watching it again, it's hard to believe but the greatest dunk in NBA history has been born.



It shows that there are no limits to human capability.



In today's main event, NBA's 3-point king Curry made an outrageous floater from beyond the three-point line and soon followed it up with a long-range rainbow shot from the center line, showcasing his brilliance and earning the title of MVP among the stars.



