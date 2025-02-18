[News Today] “FIRST LADY ELECTION INTERFERENCE”

입력 2025-02-18 15:39:07 수정 2025-02-18 15:39:53 News Today





[LEAD]

Political broker Myung Tae-kyun unveiled a transcript indicating First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged involvement in political nominations. This release suggests her intervention just before last year’s parliamentary elections. The individual reportedly influenced is a prosecutor who previously worked with President Yoon Suk Yeol.



[REPORT]

The last 48-minute-long Telegram conversation held with first lady Kim Keon-hee.‘



Through his lawyer, political power broker Myung Tae-kyun has unveiled a statement titled as such.



It is a recorded file his lawyer put together based on Myung’s memory of that very conservation.



Myung said that he talked on the phone with Kim five to six times between February 16th and 19th of last year.



He claims she asked for help to make prosecutor Kim Sang-min a lawmaker representing Uichang-gu district in Changwon saying that he put in a lot of effort in the investigation of opposition figure Cho Kuk.



According to Myung, the first lady also reportedly said that she asked for a favor from the Gyeongsangnam-do Province

Governor Park Wan-su.



The prosecutor mentioned here is Kim Sang-min who previously served at Daejeon High Court.



The first lady also conveyed what she heard from lawmakers Lee Chul-gyu and Yoon Han-hong who predicted the largest number of parliamentary seats ever are set to be won under a conservative administration.



To Kim’s such remark, Myung claims that he strongly opposed the idea of electing Kim Sang-min to parliament and told her that he wouldn’t turn a blind eye to it.



Myung said he suspects martial law troops were sent to the National Election Commission due to such false reports about an election win.



Nam Sang-kwon / Myung Tae-kyun's attorney

Myung's word is evidence itself. That’s why we have disclosed it.



He also criticized the prosecution for not questioning the first couple ahead of a preparatory hearing in a political funds violation trial.



Meanwhile Yoon Han-hong denied speaking with the first lady adding that he could not recommend the former prosecutor to be a member of parliament because he did not know him.



Governor Park also denied speaking on the phone with the first lady at the time.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office has now taken over the case of alleged election nominations interference involving President Yoon, the first lady and the power broker.