[News Today] DCC OFFICIAL’S ‘RISK· LIST’ MEMO

[LEAD]
KBS has obtained a memo from the Defense Counterintelligence Command, discussing strategies post-emergency martial law. It includes terms like 'List: to be secured' and 'Checklist to prepare for raids.' According to a mid-level officer, these notes summarize former Defense Counterintellegence Commander Yeo In-hyung's directives, as stated in his testimony to prosecutors.

[REPORT]
This note was obtained by military prosecutors during the raid of the Defense Counterintelligence Command back in December.

It contains the word "risk" in English and underneath it the phrase "List: to be secured."

The note was found in the desk of a senior command officer.

The officer told the prosecutors that he wrote it down after former DCC commander Yeo In-hyung said the command's biggest risk after emergency martial law was compiling a list for securing individuals.

Underneath there is a phrase "minister's order for four places."

The officer said Yeo told him to testify that the deployment of troops in four places including the National Election Commission was the defense minister's order.

Other words in the note include "check list to prepare for raids" and "computer
replacement."

This points to the possibility that Yeo was preparing for an investigation after the emergency martial law incident.

KBS has found that former DCC investigation unit chief Kim Dae-woo told the prosecutors that Yeo asked him which was better -- to disclose everything except the list or to reveal everything at once.

When asked by KBS reporters about the note found at the DCC office, Yeo's lawyer said the officer apparently felt pressure about mobilizing troops to secure personnel, adding that the mention of risk referred to concerns about how such actions might be assessed.

