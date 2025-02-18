News Today

[News Today] BIZ SECTOR TO ADDRESS US TARIFFS

입력 2025.02.18 (15:39)

[LEAD]
As tariff pressures from the Trump administration mount, Korean business leaders will head to the U.S. for critical negotiations. Drawing on lessons from the first Trump term, they aim to offer less and gain more.

[REPORT]
A group of Korean business leaders, including Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won, will leave for the U.S. on Wednesday.

This private economic delegation will propose a package of measures to boost investment and cooperation.

It includes an increase in import of American-produced energy, cooperation in the shipbuilding sector and greater investment in automotive manufacturing facilities in the U.S.

They aim to prevent the predicted repercussions of the Trump administration's tariff hikes by making some concessions to the U.S. This is the lesson they learned during the first Trump term.

Robert Lighthizer (U.S. trade representative in 2018)
So what he has decided to do is to pause the imposition of tariffs with respect to those countries.

At the time, the Korean government agreed to revise the bilateral free trade agreement. The revision calls on Korea to extend tariffs for 20 years on pickup trucks it sells to the U.S.

It also agreed to ease some regulations when importing U.S.-made vehicles.

Now, it is the situation where Korea needs to make responses in a clever manner to reduce actual damage while increasing imports from the U.S.

Joo Won / Hyundai Economic Research Inst.
U.S. cars are not popular. There will unlikely be big problems even if Korea imports more U.S. vehicles. It may need a strategy of increasing imports of energy and agricultural products.

The government plans to present a more detailed proposal when the trade and industry minister visits the U.S. next week.

이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.