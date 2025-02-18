[News Today] BIZ SECTOR TO ADDRESS US TARIFFS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
As tariff pressures from the Trump administration mount, Korean business leaders will head to the U.S. for critical negotiations. Drawing on lessons from the first Trump term, they aim to offer less and gain more.
[REPORT]
A group of Korean business leaders, including Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won, will leave for the U.S. on Wednesday.
This private economic delegation will propose a package of measures to boost investment and cooperation.
It includes an increase in import of American-produced energy, cooperation in the shipbuilding sector and greater investment in automotive manufacturing facilities in the U.S.
They aim to prevent the predicted repercussions of the Trump administration's tariff hikes by making some concessions to the U.S. This is the lesson they learned during the first Trump term.
Robert Lighthizer (U.S. trade representative in 2018)
So what he has decided to do is to pause the imposition of tariffs with respect to those countries.
At the time, the Korean government agreed to revise the bilateral free trade agreement. The revision calls on Korea to extend tariffs for 20 years on pickup trucks it sells to the U.S.
It also agreed to ease some regulations when importing U.S.-made vehicles.
Now, it is the situation where Korea needs to make responses in a clever manner to reduce actual damage while increasing imports from the U.S.
Joo Won / Hyundai Economic Research Inst.
U.S. cars are not popular. There will unlikely be big problems even if Korea imports more U.S. vehicles. It may need a strategy of increasing imports of energy and agricultural products.
The government plans to present a more detailed proposal when the trade and industry minister visits the U.S. next week.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] BIZ SECTOR TO ADDRESS US TARIFFS
-
- 입력 2025-02-18 15:39:17
- 수정2025-02-18 15:40:18
[LEAD]
As tariff pressures from the Trump administration mount, Korean business leaders will head to the U.S. for critical negotiations. Drawing on lessons from the first Trump term, they aim to offer less and gain more.
[REPORT]
A group of Korean business leaders, including Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won, will leave for the U.S. on Wednesday.
This private economic delegation will propose a package of measures to boost investment and cooperation.
It includes an increase in import of American-produced energy, cooperation in the shipbuilding sector and greater investment in automotive manufacturing facilities in the U.S.
They aim to prevent the predicted repercussions of the Trump administration's tariff hikes by making some concessions to the U.S. This is the lesson they learned during the first Trump term.
Robert Lighthizer (U.S. trade representative in 2018)
So what he has decided to do is to pause the imposition of tariffs with respect to those countries.
At the time, the Korean government agreed to revise the bilateral free trade agreement. The revision calls on Korea to extend tariffs for 20 years on pickup trucks it sells to the U.S.
It also agreed to ease some regulations when importing U.S.-made vehicles.
Now, it is the situation where Korea needs to make responses in a clever manner to reduce actual damage while increasing imports from the U.S.
Joo Won / Hyundai Economic Research Inst.
U.S. cars are not popular. There will unlikely be big problems even if Korea imports more U.S. vehicles. It may need a strategy of increasing imports of energy and agricultural products.
The government plans to present a more detailed proposal when the trade and industry minister visits the U.S. next week.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.