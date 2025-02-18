[News Today] SCHOOL REOPENS FOR COUNSELING

[LEAD]

A week after the tragic stabbing incident where a teacher killed a student in Daejeon, the affected elementary school has reopened. Parents, visibly cautious, escorted their children to school. Police are now contemplating revealing the identity of the teacher involved.



[REPORT]

The elementary school where student Kim Ha-neul died a week ago has reopened.



Though it's spring break, the school has temporarily reopened to provide counseling support for students affected by the incident.



The treatment will take place twice -- once for lower grade and once for higher grade students.



More parents were also seen accompanying their children to school in the morning.



Police have also deployed 15 officers and patrol vehicles to boost safety for students on their way to and from school.



Parents are visibly shaken by the fact that a horrible incident took place at school, where it should be the safest.



Gang Yeong-mi / Head of parents association

A review into why laws and regulations in place did not work is needed. If that’s not enough, more can be done.



Along with the counseling, a survey to identify high-risk students has also been conducted.



A program to help ease the mental well-being of parents and local residents is also scheduled.



Jeon Hye-yang / Gongju National Hospital

We hope to connect people in need to local mental health welfare centers or counseling organizations.



It’s been a week since Haneul's murder, but questioning of the perpetrator, who remains in the intensive care unit at hospital, has yet to take place.



Police are reviewing a disclosure of the teacher’s identity while also looking into five cases of malicious online posts.