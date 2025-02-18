[News Today] DEEPSEEK DOWNLOADS SUSPENDED

입력 2025-02-18 15:39:25





[LEAD]

We previously reported about DeepSeek, a Chinese AI service, and concerns over the platform excessively collecting personal data and possibly transferring it to the Chinese government. In response, the South Korean government has decided to temporarily suspend new downloads of DeepSeek from domestic app stores.



[REPORT]

The salient point of the controversy surrounding the AI service DeepSeek is a concern that the Chinese government can view users' personal information without their consent.



The concern grew even more after it was found that DeepSeek collects sensitive personal data such as keyboard input patterns.



The Korean government has eventually decided to step in.



It decided to suspend new downloads of DeepSeek on domestic app stores until the issues are resolved through negotiations with the AI service provider.



DeepSeek agreed to the measure, and it was enforced last Saturday.



Choi Jang-hyuk / Vice Chair, Personal Information Protection Commission

To prevent further concerns, we have suspended downloads and asked DeepSeek to take corrective measures.



The day before the Korean government's announcement, DeepSeek deleted a stipulation on the collection of keyboard input patterns from its terms and conditions.



But it's yet unclear if the move was related to the measure taken by the Korean government.



Nam Suk / Personal Information Protection Commission

DeepSeek has appointed its legal representative in Korea, so there are multiple communication channels.



Meanwhile, the controversy continues as the stipulation on storing users' personal data in a server located in China still remains.



The government is urging those who have already downloaded DeepSeek to either delete it or refrain from inserting sensitive information.