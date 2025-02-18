[News Today] CONDOLENCES FOR LATE ‘COMFORT WOMAN’
[LEAD]
Gil Won-ok, a wartime forced sexual slavery victim, passed away on the 16th, prompting nationwide mourning. Only seven "Comfort Woman" survivors remain now. The government has committed to supporting the healing process for these victims.
[REPORT]
In a 2013 conference held in Japan, the so-called "comfort women" testified of their experiences as victims of Japanese wartime sexual slavery.
Gil Won-ok also revisited her painful memories.
Gil Won-ok/ (May, 2013)
Isn't it right for you to apologize for your wrongdoing?
In 1940, when she was 13 years old, Gil was forced to serve in a brothel for Japanese soldiers in Manchuria, China.
She testified that Japanese soldiers would kick and beat sexual slavery victims when they resisted and tried to flee.
She had participated in Wednesday rallies for nearly two decades, speaking of the victims' sufferings and calling for Japan's apology and compensation.
Gil Won-ok/ (Dec., 2014)
What I want is their apology and legal compensation.
After recently suffering from a cold, she died in her house at age 97.
Lee Yong-soo, another sexual slavery victim, visited the memorial altar for Gil and bid a final farewell to her.
Lee Yong-soo/ Forced sexual slavery victim
It’s heartbreaking that she couldn’t get compensation before dying.
Rival parties offered their condolences, promising greater support for the victims.
First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun visited the memorial altar and paid his respects. He delivered the ministry's pledge to work toward restoring the victims' honor and healing their wounds.
Gil Won-ok/ (May, 2013)
Who would you apologize to after all of us die?
240 victims of Japanese wartime sexual slavery are registered with the government. Now, there are only seven survivors.
- [News Today] CONDOLENCES FOR LATE ‘COMFORT WOMAN’
