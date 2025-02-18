[News Today] SUZY ‘COME BACK’ FIRST IN 2 YRS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Singer and actress Suzy has released a new song after a long hiatus. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
On Monday, actress and singer Suzy released a new digital single titled 'Come Back.'
After pursuing an active career in acting and appearing on TV shows,
she released a new song for the first time in two years and four months, a first since October of 2022.
Her agency highlighted that as she is returning to music after a long hiatus, Suzy was proactive in the production of the single.
As indicated by the title, the new song is a heartfelt ballad track about waiting for someone to return.
Critics say the song brings out Suzy's emotional and mature voice.
Fans are also captivated by the music video of the song, which offers glimpses into the star's casual, everyday-life moments.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] SUZY ‘COME BACK’ FIRST IN 2 YRS
-
- 입력 2025-02-18 15:39:34
- 수정2025-02-18 15:40:52
[LEAD]
Singer and actress Suzy has released a new song after a long hiatus. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
On Monday, actress and singer Suzy released a new digital single titled 'Come Back.'
After pursuing an active career in acting and appearing on TV shows,
she released a new song for the first time in two years and four months, a first since October of 2022.
Her agency highlighted that as she is returning to music after a long hiatus, Suzy was proactive in the production of the single.
As indicated by the title, the new song is a heartfelt ballad track about waiting for someone to return.
Critics say the song brings out Suzy's emotional and mature voice.
Fans are also captivated by the music video of the song, which offers glimpses into the star's casual, everyday-life moments.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.