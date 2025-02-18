News Today

[News Today] SUZY 'COME BACK' FIRST IN 2 YRS

[LEAD]
Singer and actress Suzy has released a new song after a long hiatus. Let's take a look.

[REPORT]
On Monday, actress and singer Suzy released a new digital single titled 'Come Back.'

After pursuing an active career in acting and appearing on TV shows,

she released a new song for the first time in two years and four months, a first since October of 2022.

Her agency highlighted that as she is returning to music after a long hiatus, Suzy was proactive in the production of the single.

As indicated by the title, the new song is a heartfelt ballad track about waiting for someone to return.

Critics say the song brings out Suzy's emotional and mature voice.

Fans are also captivated by the music video of the song, which offers glimpses into the star's casual, everyday-life moments.

