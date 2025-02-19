Yoon's 9th impeachment hearing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol is nearing its conclusion.



Today (Feb.18), in the ninth hearing, both sides presented their arguments for two hours each, without the president or any witnesses present.



The National Assembly's side defined the recent emergency martial law as an act of constitutional order destruction, while the president's side countered that it was a peaceful measure aimed at public appeal.



First, reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the report.



[Report]



In the ninth hearing, both sides were given two hours each for free argument time without witness examination.



The National Assembly's impeachment prosecution team first pointed out the procedural flaws and illegality of the emergency martial law.



They characterized the deployment of martial law troops as an "attempt to invade the National Assembly," claiming that the preparation of an emergency legislative body was a complete violation of the constitution.



They also stated that this emergency martial law was "an act of constitutional order destruction that seriously jeopardized the continuity and stability of the democratic republic."



[Kim Jin-han/National Assembly representative: "The claim of martial law that caused no harm is a statement that shows no will to uphold the constitution and is an act that directly betrays the trust of the people who elected him."]



The president's legal team focused on emphasizing the legitimacy of the declaration of emergency martial law.



They argued that the risk of "election fraud" still exists and that China is threatening security in various ways, claiming that martial law was declared to inform the public about this.



They asserted that it was a short-term martial law aimed at public appeal and a peaceful one.



[Song Jin-ho/President Yoon's representative: "The president implemented a constitutional, legal, and peaceful martial law for a short time to appeal to the public. He deployed only sent a small number of troops, who were prohibited from carrying live ammunition, and primarily assigned senior personnel."]



The Constitutional Court responded to the president's side's question about whether this free argument was a final statement by saying that they would provide both sides with an opportunity for final statements later.



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



