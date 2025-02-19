News 9

Clash over records of suspects

입력 2025.02.19 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Both sides clashed over the suspect interrogation records.

When the National Assembly side made the records public, the presidential side strongly protested that they could not use the records of suspects, who have not appeared in court as witnesses, as evidence.

When the court did not accept the protest, the representative of the President Yoon's side left the courtroom.

Next, reporter Kang Pu-reun.

[Report]

The National Assembly prosecution team presented the suspect interrogation records in detail during a two-hour argument.

[Kim Seon-hyu/National Assembly representative: "(Cho Ji-ho, the Chief of Police) testified that (President Yoon) repeatedly instructed, 'Chief Cho, arrest all the members of the National Assembly entering the National Assembly. Arrest them. It's illegal.' "]

They also partially disclosed the suspect interrogation records of former Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, who was not selected as a witness for the impeachment trial, to which President Yoon's side immediately protested.

[Jang Soon-wook/National Assembly representative - Jo Dae-hyun/President Yoon's representative: "This is the content of the second statement record regarding Moon Sang-ho. (I object.)"]

[Jo Dae-hyun/President Yoon's representative: "I believe that investigating evidence that cannot be substantiated through cross-examination by the respondent is a violation of the law."]

However, the Constitutional Court stated that the decision to accept evidence had already been made during the fourth hearing, and rejected the related issues raised.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "Since the court has expressed its opinion more than twice..."]

The representative of President Yoon's side, who raised the issue, then packed up and left the courtroom.

President Yoon's side also raised additional concerns about fairness, stating that Justice Jeong Gye-seon of the Constitutional Court is a former student of lawyer Kim Yi-soo, who is a representative of the National Assembly prosecution team.

On the other hand, the National Assembly prosecution team criticized the strong protests occurring at the residence identified as that of Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, pointing to individuals around President Yoon as the cause.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Clash over records of suspects
    • 입력 2025-02-19 00:44:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

Both sides clashed over the suspect interrogation records.

When the National Assembly side made the records public, the presidential side strongly protested that they could not use the records of suspects, who have not appeared in court as witnesses, as evidence.

When the court did not accept the protest, the representative of the President Yoon's side left the courtroom.

Next, reporter Kang Pu-reun.

[Report]

The National Assembly prosecution team presented the suspect interrogation records in detail during a two-hour argument.

[Kim Seon-hyu/National Assembly representative: "(Cho Ji-ho, the Chief of Police) testified that (President Yoon) repeatedly instructed, 'Chief Cho, arrest all the members of the National Assembly entering the National Assembly. Arrest them. It's illegal.' "]

They also partially disclosed the suspect interrogation records of former Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, who was not selected as a witness for the impeachment trial, to which President Yoon's side immediately protested.

[Jang Soon-wook/National Assembly representative - Jo Dae-hyun/President Yoon's representative: "This is the content of the second statement record regarding Moon Sang-ho. (I object.)"]

[Jo Dae-hyun/President Yoon's representative: "I believe that investigating evidence that cannot be substantiated through cross-examination by the respondent is a violation of the law."]

However, the Constitutional Court stated that the decision to accept evidence had already been made during the fourth hearing, and rejected the related issues raised.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "Since the court has expressed its opinion more than twice..."]

The representative of President Yoon's side, who raised the issue, then packed up and left the courtroom.

President Yoon's side also raised additional concerns about fairness, stating that Justice Jeong Gye-seon of the Constitutional Court is a former student of lawyer Kim Yi-soo, who is a representative of the National Assembly prosecution team.

On the other hand, the National Assembly prosecution team criticized the strong protests occurring at the residence identified as that of Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, pointing to individuals around President Yoon as the cause.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.
강푸른
강푸른 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”
헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?

헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?
[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인

[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인
미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제

미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.