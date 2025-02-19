Clash over records of suspects

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Both sides clashed over the suspect interrogation records.



When the National Assembly side made the records public, the presidential side strongly protested that they could not use the records of suspects, who have not appeared in court as witnesses, as evidence.



When the court did not accept the protest, the representative of the President Yoon's side left the courtroom.



Next, reporter Kang Pu-reun.



[Report]



The National Assembly prosecution team presented the suspect interrogation records in detail during a two-hour argument.



[Kim Seon-hyu/National Assembly representative: "(Cho Ji-ho, the Chief of Police) testified that (President Yoon) repeatedly instructed, 'Chief Cho, arrest all the members of the National Assembly entering the National Assembly. Arrest them. It's illegal.' "]



They also partially disclosed the suspect interrogation records of former Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, who was not selected as a witness for the impeachment trial, to which President Yoon's side immediately protested.



[Jang Soon-wook/National Assembly representative - Jo Dae-hyun/President Yoon's representative: "This is the content of the second statement record regarding Moon Sang-ho. (I object.)"]



[Jo Dae-hyun/President Yoon's representative: "I believe that investigating evidence that cannot be substantiated through cross-examination by the respondent is a violation of the law."]



However, the Constitutional Court stated that the decision to accept evidence had already been made during the fourth hearing, and rejected the related issues raised.



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "Since the court has expressed its opinion more than twice..."]



The representative of President Yoon's side, who raised the issue, then packed up and left the courtroom.



President Yoon's side also raised additional concerns about fairness, stating that Justice Jeong Gye-seon of the Constitutional Court is a former student of lawyer Kim Yi-soo, who is a representative of the National Assembly prosecution team.



On the other hand, the National Assembly prosecution team criticized the strong protests occurring at the residence identified as that of Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, pointing to individuals around President Yoon as the cause.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



