10th hearing set for Feb. 20

[Anchor]



The Constitutional Court has decided to proceed with the 10th hearing as scheduled the day after tomorrow (Feb.20).



The request for a postponement from the president's side was not accepted, but the start time has been slightly delayed.



The final ruling is expected to take place around mid-next month.



Reporter Park Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



The Constitutional Court did not accept the request for a postponement of the 10th hearing submitted by President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The court explained that after deliberation among the judges, it considered the time gap between the two trials and the request for the execution of an arrest warrant for National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho.



Previously, President Yoon's side requested a change of date, stating that the criminal trial preparation date overlaps with the 10th hearing date.



However, considering the trial schedule, the start time of the hearing will be delayed by one hour from the original time.



As a result, the questioning time for each witness has also been postponed by more than one hour.



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "We will delay the witness questioning by one hour, so it will be at 3 PM, 5 PM, and 7 PM. We previously had Hong Jang-won (for witness questioning) for an hour and a half, but it seems that we are a bit short on time..."]



Earlier, the Constitutional Court selected Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former National Intelligence Service Deputy Director Hong Jang-won, and Police Chief Cho Ji-ho as witnesses for the 10th hearing.



The court has decided to forcibly summon Chief Cho, who has refused to appear twice due to health issues, and has requested the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutor's Office to execute this.



Considering the procedures for final statements from both sides and deliberations after the 10th hearing, it is anticipated that the ruling on President Yoon's impeachment trial will take place around mid-next month.



This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



