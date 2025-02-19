News 9

Probe into former MoIS chief

[Anchor]

Related to the allegations that there were instructions to cut off supply of electricity and water to media outlets, the police have conducted a search and seizure at the home and office of former Minister of the Interior and Safety, Lee Sang-min.

The head of the Fire Agency appeared at the National Assembly and reiterated that the instructions from the former minister were not clear.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the details.

[Report]

The police special investigation team has begun a search of former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min's residence. They are investigating allegations that the current government attempted to cut off electricity and water to media outlets critical of the administration.

Regarding these allegations, Fire Agency Chief Heo Seok-gon stated in the National Assembly that he did not receive clear instructions from the former minister.

[Jeong Dong-man/National Assembly Interior Committee/People Power Party: "Did you ever receive direct instructions from President Yoon Suk Yeol or Minister Lee Sang-min to cut off electricity and water?"]

[Heo Seok-gon/Fire Agency Chief: "I did not receive direct instructions from the President."]

[Jeong Dong-man/National Assembly Interior Committee/People Power Party: "The Fire Agency Chief also stated during a call at that time that there were no instructions to cut off electricity and water, correct?"]

[Heo Seok-gon/Fire Agency Chief: "I did not recognize that there were clear instructions."]

Ko Ki-dong, the acting Minister of the Interior and Safety, expressed a negative stance on the Democratic Party's supplementary budget plan to provide 250,000 won to all citizens.

[Bae Jun-young/National Assembly Interior Committee/People Power Party: "So, will Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong also receive 250,000 won?"]

[Ko Ki-dong/Acting Minister of the Interior and Safety: "If it is for all citizens, then it seems so. Ultimately, I think it is money that the citizens will have to pay back."]

Opposition committee members rebuked the promotion of acting Chief Park Hyun-soo of the Seoul Police Agency.

[Jeong Chun-saeng/National Assembly Interior Committee/Rebuilding Korea Party: "It is clear to anyone that this is a personnel decision aimed at obstructing the investigation of insurrection."]

[Lee Kwang-hee/National Assembly Interior Committee/Democratic Party: "It was a very rapid promotion in just a year and a half's time. Did you come this far by recklessly undermining political neutrality?"]

[Park Hyun-soo/Acting Chief of the Seoul Police Agency: "I have nothing to say regarding personnel matters."]

Ruling party members criticized the opposition's claims as an attempt to control the police, stating that in a situation where the police personnel decisions were backlogged, it was a justified appointment.

KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

