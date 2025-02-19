Poll requesters identified

동영상 고정 취소

It has been confirmed that the prosecution has a list of people who commissioned a public opinion survey from a company linked to Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of interference in candidate nominations.



The list was created by Kang Hye-kyung, who worked with Myung, and includes individuals known to be close to former People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo.



Both individuals have denied any connection.



Reporter Choi Jin-seok has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



This is the list of people who commissioned a public opinion survey from the Future Korea Research Institute, which is reportedly owned by Myung Tae-kyun.



The ledger was created by Kang Hye-kyung, a former employee of the institute, who encrypted the names of clients, survey subjects, and amounts so that only she could understand it.



The names of 11 clients are specifically mentioned, and the total amount received by the institute for the public opinion surveys is 1 billion won.



One entry in the ledger reads 'Hong-Choi, 3 million won'.



This indicates that Choi, an aide to then Daegu mayoral candidate Hong Joon-pyo, commissioned a public opinion survey for 3 million won during the 2022 local elections.



Two aides to Mayor Hong are noted to have commissioned a total of seven surveys and paid 39 million won.



Another entry states 'Gyeonggi-do, 5 million won, Myung'.



This indicates that Lee Jun-seok, then leader of the People Power Party, commissioned a public opinion survey for Yoo Seong-min, a former lawmaker who was running in the internal party primary for Gyeonggi Province governor, for 5 million won.



The Changwon District Prosecutors' Office confirmed that after securing this list last November, they investigated the meaning of the encrypted ledger with Kang Hye-kyung.



If the public opinion survey costs were not processed as election expenses and were instead covered by aides and then used in the election, there is a high possibility of violating the Political Funds Act.



However, the prosecution announced the interim results of the investigation into the allegations of interference in candidate nominations, stating that they had summoned and investigated over 100 people, including former leader Lee Jun-seok, but remained silent on the details of the investigation.



Mayor Hong's side stated that they do not know the reason why Choi and others commissioned the surveys, and that he has neither received the survey results from the camp nor commissioned the research institute for any surveys.



Representative Lee Jun-seok also stated that he has not commissioned any public opinion surveys and has no reason to do so.



This is KBS News, Choi Jin-seok.



