News 9

Poll requesters identified

입력 2025.02.19 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that the prosecution has a list of people who commissioned a public opinion survey from a company linked to Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of interference in candidate nominations.

The list was created by Kang Hye-kyung, who worked with Myung, and includes individuals known to be close to former People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo.

Both individuals have denied any connection.

Reporter Choi Jin-seok has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

This is the list of people who commissioned a public opinion survey from the Future Korea Research Institute, which is reportedly owned by Myung Tae-kyun.

The ledger was created by Kang Hye-kyung, a former employee of the institute, who encrypted the names of clients, survey subjects, and amounts so that only she could understand it.

The names of 11 clients are specifically mentioned, and the total amount received by the institute for the public opinion surveys is 1 billion won.

One entry in the ledger reads 'Hong-Choi, 3 million won'.

This indicates that Choi, an aide to then Daegu mayoral candidate Hong Joon-pyo, commissioned a public opinion survey for 3 million won during the 2022 local elections.

Two aides to Mayor Hong are noted to have commissioned a total of seven surveys and paid 39 million won.

Another entry states 'Gyeonggi-do, 5 million won, Myung'.

This indicates that Lee Jun-seok, then leader of the People Power Party, commissioned a public opinion survey for Yoo Seong-min, a former lawmaker who was running in the internal party primary for Gyeonggi Province governor, for 5 million won.

The Changwon District Prosecutors' Office confirmed that after securing this list last November, they investigated the meaning of the encrypted ledger with Kang Hye-kyung.

If the public opinion survey costs were not processed as election expenses and were instead covered by aides and then used in the election, there is a high possibility of violating the Political Funds Act.

However, the prosecution announced the interim results of the investigation into the allegations of interference in candidate nominations, stating that they had summoned and investigated over 100 people, including former leader Lee Jun-seok, but remained silent on the details of the investigation.

Mayor Hong's side stated that they do not know the reason why Choi and others commissioned the surveys, and that he has neither received the survey results from the camp nor commissioned the research institute for any surveys.

Representative Lee Jun-seok also stated that he has not commissioned any public opinion surveys and has no reason to do so.

This is KBS News, Choi Jin-seok.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Poll requesters identified
    • 입력 2025-02-19 00:44:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that the prosecution has a list of people who commissioned a public opinion survey from a company linked to Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of interference in candidate nominations.

The list was created by Kang Hye-kyung, who worked with Myung, and includes individuals known to be close to former People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo.

Both individuals have denied any connection.

Reporter Choi Jin-seok has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

This is the list of people who commissioned a public opinion survey from the Future Korea Research Institute, which is reportedly owned by Myung Tae-kyun.

The ledger was created by Kang Hye-kyung, a former employee of the institute, who encrypted the names of clients, survey subjects, and amounts so that only she could understand it.

The names of 11 clients are specifically mentioned, and the total amount received by the institute for the public opinion surveys is 1 billion won.

One entry in the ledger reads 'Hong-Choi, 3 million won'.

This indicates that Choi, an aide to then Daegu mayoral candidate Hong Joon-pyo, commissioned a public opinion survey for 3 million won during the 2022 local elections.

Two aides to Mayor Hong are noted to have commissioned a total of seven surveys and paid 39 million won.

Another entry states 'Gyeonggi-do, 5 million won, Myung'.

This indicates that Lee Jun-seok, then leader of the People Power Party, commissioned a public opinion survey for Yoo Seong-min, a former lawmaker who was running in the internal party primary for Gyeonggi Province governor, for 5 million won.

The Changwon District Prosecutors' Office confirmed that after securing this list last November, they investigated the meaning of the encrypted ledger with Kang Hye-kyung.

If the public opinion survey costs were not processed as election expenses and were instead covered by aides and then used in the election, there is a high possibility of violating the Political Funds Act.

However, the prosecution announced the interim results of the investigation into the allegations of interference in candidate nominations, stating that they had summoned and investigated over 100 people, including former leader Lee Jun-seok, but remained silent on the details of the investigation.

Mayor Hong's side stated that they do not know the reason why Choi and others commissioned the surveys, and that he has neither received the survey results from the camp nor commissioned the research institute for any surveys.

Representative Lee Jun-seok also stated that he has not commissioned any public opinion surveys and has no reason to do so.

This is KBS News, Choi Jin-seok.
최진석
최진석 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”
헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?

헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?
[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인

[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인
미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제

미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.