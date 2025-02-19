News 9

U.S.-Russia begins peace talks

[Anchor]

The first high-level talks between the United States and Russia to end the Ukraine war were held in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine, a party to the war, was not included this time.

Let's connect to Washington for more details.

Reporter Kim Kyung-soo! Is there any news about the meeting?

[Reporter]

It has been nearly 5 hours since the talks between the United States and Russia began, but there is still no news that the meeting has concluded.

As this is the first official meeting, both sides need to assess each other's sincerity, and there will likely be a lot to discuss.

The foreign ministers and security advisors of both countries are facing each other in the negotiations.

The main agenda is when and how to end the Ukraine war.

It seems that issues regarding the schedule for a summit between Presidents Trump and Putin, as well as the restoration of bilateral relations, were also discussed.

However, the two countries have some differing interests.

While the United States wants to confirm Russia's willingness to end the war, Russia is more focused on improving relations with the U.S., including the lifting of economic sanctions.

The U.S. delegation also mentioned that global issues could be raised today, and from our perspective, there is interest in whether the deployment of North Korean troops to Ukraine and arms trading between North Korea and Russia will be discussed.

[Anchor]

However, Ukraine, a party to the war, is absent.

What is President Zelensky's reaction?

[Reporter]

President Zelensky criticized the U.S. for catering to Putin's preferences.

He also warned that if a ceasefire is reached without Ukraine's NATO membership, Ukraine could end up like Afghanistan.

Zelensky is focusing on diplomatic efforts to secure support from allies.

To assert the necessity of participating in the negotiations, he will visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow after Turkey today.

There have also been reports that the U.S. demanded Ukraine repay 720 trillion won as compensation for the support it has provided so far, putting Ukraine in a difficult position in various ways.

This has been reported from Washington.

