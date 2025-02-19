Subsidies for returning companies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The government has decided to increase subsidies and tax benefits for companies returning to Korea after going abroad.



The intention is to use the domestic market as a sort of refuge from the "tariff storm" by the United States, but critics argue that this is merely a superficial measure.



Choi In-young reports.



[Report]



This is a factory that produces 'modules', which are intermediate components of electric vehicle batteries.



After moving to Chongqing, China, to reduce labor costs, it returned to Cheonan, Chungnam Province in 2021.



At the time of its return, the company received about a quarter of its costs as government subsidies.



[Yoon Jun-yeol/CEO of Nexcon: "We invested about 48.8 billion won, and the government supported us with 27%, which is 13.2 billion won, as benefits for returning companies, and we built the factory."]



This is the so-called 'U-turn company' support system that started in 2021.



It provides subsidies of up to 45% of domestic investment costs and exempts corporate tax for up to seven years.



However, there was a prerequisite that overseas factories must undergo restructuring, but the government has decided to temporarily remove this condition until next year and increase the subsidy rate by 10 percentage points.



As the U.S. "tariff bomb" affects all countries indiscriminately, the government aims to provide options for companies to return home if necessary.



So far, about 20 companies have received subsidies each year, but the government expects this number to increase in the future.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "We will enable companies adjusting their overseas operations due to changes in the trade environment to return home quickly..."]



However, it remains uncertain whether the domestic market can serve as a sufficient refuge.



A government delegation began negotiations with the U.S. today (Feb.18), but it is uncertain how much they can avoid "tariff pressure".



Direct support for the steel and automotive industries, which are facing imminent tariffs, was also excluded from this measure.



This is why there are criticisms that the measures are merely superficial, but the government has stated that it will continue to announce follow-up measures.



KBS News, Choi In-young.



