News 9

Subsidies for returning companies

입력 2025.02.19 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The government has decided to increase subsidies and tax benefits for companies returning to Korea after going abroad.

The intention is to use the domestic market as a sort of refuge from the "tariff storm" by the United States, but critics argue that this is merely a superficial measure.

Choi In-young reports.

[Report]

This is a factory that produces 'modules', which are intermediate components of electric vehicle batteries.

After moving to Chongqing, China, to reduce labor costs, it returned to Cheonan, Chungnam Province in 2021.

At the time of its return, the company received about a quarter of its costs as government subsidies.

[Yoon Jun-yeol/CEO of Nexcon: "We invested about 48.8 billion won, and the government supported us with 27%, which is 13.2 billion won, as benefits for returning companies, and we built the factory."]

This is the so-called 'U-turn company' support system that started in 2021.

It provides subsidies of up to 45% of domestic investment costs and exempts corporate tax for up to seven years.

However, there was a prerequisite that overseas factories must undergo restructuring, but the government has decided to temporarily remove this condition until next year and increase the subsidy rate by 10 percentage points.

As the U.S. "tariff bomb" affects all countries indiscriminately, the government aims to provide options for companies to return home if necessary.

So far, about 20 companies have received subsidies each year, but the government expects this number to increase in the future.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "We will enable companies adjusting their overseas operations due to changes in the trade environment to return home quickly..."]

However, it remains uncertain whether the domestic market can serve as a sufficient refuge.

A government delegation began negotiations with the U.S. today (Feb.18), but it is uncertain how much they can avoid "tariff pressure".

Direct support for the steel and automotive industries, which are facing imminent tariffs, was also excluded from this measure.

This is why there are criticisms that the measures are merely superficial, but the government has stated that it will continue to announce follow-up measures.

KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Subsidies for returning companies
    • 입력 2025-02-19 00:44:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

The government has decided to increase subsidies and tax benefits for companies returning to Korea after going abroad.

The intention is to use the domestic market as a sort of refuge from the "tariff storm" by the United States, but critics argue that this is merely a superficial measure.

Choi In-young reports.

[Report]

This is a factory that produces 'modules', which are intermediate components of electric vehicle batteries.

After moving to Chongqing, China, to reduce labor costs, it returned to Cheonan, Chungnam Province in 2021.

At the time of its return, the company received about a quarter of its costs as government subsidies.

[Yoon Jun-yeol/CEO of Nexcon: "We invested about 48.8 billion won, and the government supported us with 27%, which is 13.2 billion won, as benefits for returning companies, and we built the factory."]

This is the so-called 'U-turn company' support system that started in 2021.

It provides subsidies of up to 45% of domestic investment costs and exempts corporate tax for up to seven years.

However, there was a prerequisite that overseas factories must undergo restructuring, but the government has decided to temporarily remove this condition until next year and increase the subsidy rate by 10 percentage points.

As the U.S. "tariff bomb" affects all countries indiscriminately, the government aims to provide options for companies to return home if necessary.

So far, about 20 companies have received subsidies each year, but the government expects this number to increase in the future.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "We will enable companies adjusting their overseas operations due to changes in the trade environment to return home quickly..."]

However, it remains uncertain whether the domestic market can serve as a sufficient refuge.

A government delegation began negotiations with the U.S. today (Feb.18), but it is uncertain how much they can avoid "tariff pressure".

Direct support for the steel and automotive industries, which are facing imminent tariffs, was also excluded from this measure.

This is why there are criticisms that the measures are merely superficial, but the government has stated that it will continue to announce follow-up measures.

KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”
헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?

헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?
[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인

[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인
미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제

미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.