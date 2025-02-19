News 9

Outlook of Mr. Myung case

입력 2025.02.19 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been reported that the Seoul District Prosecutors' Office, which has taken over the case on allegations of the involvement of Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and President Yoon's couple in nominations, believe it is necessary to prioritize the investigation of First Lady Kim Geon-hee.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung provides an outlook on how the investigation will proceed.

[Report]

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which has taken over the case, is expected to soon launch a full-scale investigation into President Yoon and his wife.

Through the so-called 'Myung Tae-kyun golden phone' investigation, the prosecution has determined that there is some evidence suggesting that President Yoon and First Lady Kim Geon-hee intervened in the People Power Party's nominations during the 2022 by-election.

It has been reported that the prosecution completed a forensic investigation of Mr. Myung's 'golden phone' last week.

Accordingly, the prosecution is expected to investigate allegations that the President and First Lady intervened in the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun at Mr. Myung's request, and that they received public opinion poll results for free from Mr. Myung.

[Yoon Seok-yeol, President-elect - Myung Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "I said let's choose Kim Young-sun, but there's so much talk within the party... (I will never forget this favor for the rest of my life. Thank you.)"]

The prosecution is reportedly considering that the investigation into First Lady Kim should proceed first, based on Mr. Myung's statement that "he met with the First Lady before President Yoon" and the fact that he frequently communicated with her during the presidential election process, sharing unpublished polling data.

[Kim Seok-woo/Jan. 12/National Assembly Government Q&A: "I understand that once the analysis of the relevant physical evidence is completed, if deemed necessary, various summons investigations regarding First Lady Kim Geon-hee will be attempted."]

The prosecution has decided to move 7 out of the 12 prosecutors from the existing investigation team, including team leader Deputy Prosecutor Lee Ji-hyung, to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to continue the investigation.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Outlook of Mr. Myung case
    • 입력 2025-02-19 00:44:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been reported that the Seoul District Prosecutors' Office, which has taken over the case on allegations of the involvement of Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and President Yoon's couple in nominations, believe it is necessary to prioritize the investigation of First Lady Kim Geon-hee.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung provides an outlook on how the investigation will proceed.

[Report]

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which has taken over the case, is expected to soon launch a full-scale investigation into President Yoon and his wife.

Through the so-called 'Myung Tae-kyun golden phone' investigation, the prosecution has determined that there is some evidence suggesting that President Yoon and First Lady Kim Geon-hee intervened in the People Power Party's nominations during the 2022 by-election.

It has been reported that the prosecution completed a forensic investigation of Mr. Myung's 'golden phone' last week.

Accordingly, the prosecution is expected to investigate allegations that the President and First Lady intervened in the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun at Mr. Myung's request, and that they received public opinion poll results for free from Mr. Myung.

[Yoon Seok-yeol, President-elect - Myung Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "I said let's choose Kim Young-sun, but there's so much talk within the party... (I will never forget this favor for the rest of my life. Thank you.)"]

The prosecution is reportedly considering that the investigation into First Lady Kim should proceed first, based on Mr. Myung's statement that "he met with the First Lady before President Yoon" and the fact that he frequently communicated with her during the presidential election process, sharing unpublished polling data.

[Kim Seok-woo/Jan. 12/National Assembly Government Q&A: "I understand that once the analysis of the relevant physical evidence is completed, if deemed necessary, various summons investigations regarding First Lady Kim Geon-hee will be attempted."]

The prosecution has decided to move 7 out of the 12 prosecutors from the existing investigation team, including team leader Deputy Prosecutor Lee Ji-hyung, to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to continue the investigation.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.
공민경
공민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”
헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?

헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?
[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인

[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인
미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제

미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.