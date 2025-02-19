Outlook of Mr. Myung case

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been reported that the Seoul District Prosecutors' Office, which has taken over the case on allegations of the involvement of Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and President Yoon's couple in nominations, believe it is necessary to prioritize the investigation of First Lady Kim Geon-hee.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung provides an outlook on how the investigation will proceed.



[Report]



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which has taken over the case, is expected to soon launch a full-scale investigation into President Yoon and his wife.



Through the so-called 'Myung Tae-kyun golden phone' investigation, the prosecution has determined that there is some evidence suggesting that President Yoon and First Lady Kim Geon-hee intervened in the People Power Party's nominations during the 2022 by-election.



It has been reported that the prosecution completed a forensic investigation of Mr. Myung's 'golden phone' last week.



Accordingly, the prosecution is expected to investigate allegations that the President and First Lady intervened in the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun at Mr. Myung's request, and that they received public opinion poll results for free from Mr. Myung.



[Yoon Seok-yeol, President-elect - Myung Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "I said let's choose Kim Young-sun, but there's so much talk within the party... (I will never forget this favor for the rest of my life. Thank you.)"]



The prosecution is reportedly considering that the investigation into First Lady Kim should proceed first, based on Mr. Myung's statement that "he met with the First Lady before President Yoon" and the fact that he frequently communicated with her during the presidential election process, sharing unpublished polling data.



[Kim Seok-woo/Jan. 12/National Assembly Government Q&A: "I understand that once the analysis of the relevant physical evidence is completed, if deemed necessary, various summons investigations regarding First Lady Kim Geon-hee will be attempted."]



The prosecution has decided to move 7 out of the 12 prosecutors from the existing investigation team, including team leader Deputy Prosecutor Lee Ji-hyung, to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office to continue the investigation.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



