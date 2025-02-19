News 9

China's efforts to revive Big Tech

입력 2025.02.19 (00:44)

[Anchor]

In the fall of 2020, a financial forum was held in Shanghai, China.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma openly criticized the state-owned banks in China, comparing them to pawn shops.

After this statement, Jack Ma disappeared from the public eye.

Alibaba also fell out of favor.

The company was fined 3.7 trillion won for violating antitrust regulations, and its stock price plummeted to one-fifth of its value and has yet to recover.

China has also tightened its grip on other big tech companies.

However, yesterday, Jack Ma made a reappearance at a symposium attended by President Xi Jinping, alongside Liang Wenfeng, the founder of DeepSeek.

Our correspondent Kim Min-jung analyzes the significance of Jack Ma's return in the context of Chinese policy.

[Report]

President Xi Jinping has been focused on cracking down on big tech companies, stating that wealth should not be monopolized by a few and that everyone should prosper.

[Xi Jinping/President of China/2022: "China must achieve common prosperity. All citizens should share the fruits of development more and more fairly."]

However, at this symposium, President Xi encouraged entrepreneurs to focus on growth first.

[Xi Jinping/President of China/yesterday: "I hope you will first create wealth and thereby promote common prosperity, making greater and new contributions to Chinese-style modernization."]

This can be interpreted as emphasizing not only the policy of common prosperity, or 'income redistribution', but also the 'first to become rich' theory, where some, like big tech companies, become wealthy first.

President Xi even invited Jack Ma, who had faced political repression, and was seen shaking hands with him.

Xi's direct involvement in revitalizing big tech companies is seen as a determination to support and nurture these companies to break through as the trade and technology war with the United States intensifies.

Support for DeepSeek, which is considered a rival to the U.S. ChatGPT, is also symbolic.

Following a counterattack against global regulations as a political offensive, local governments in China have decided to utilize DeepSeek for various public services and are actively promoting its capabilities.

China's national messaging app, WeChat, has also decided to incorporate DeepSeek into its search function.

This effectively provides DeepSeek with 1.4 billion users at once.

This is Kim Min-jung reporting from Beijing for KBS News.

