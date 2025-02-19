Europe disagrees on Ukraine

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the ceasefire negotiations begin as a closed-door meeting between the United States and Russia, Europe is also getting anxious.



If the U.S. ultimately turns its back, there are discussions about sending troops to Ukraine after the war, but the opinions of each European countries vary.



This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.



[Report]



In an urgent meeting, European leaders first condemned the U.S. for its unilateral approach.



They urged the participation of Ukraine and Europe in the negotiations.



[Dick Schoof/Prime Minister of the Netherlands: "(The ceasefire negotiations) will have a decisive impact on the peace and security of Europe for the coming years. Therefore, Europe must be involved alongside the U.S."]



European leaders also agreed that a 'safety net' from the U.S. is essential for post-war peace in Ukraine.



[Keir Starmer/Prime Minister of the United Kingdom: "Because a U.S. security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again."]



In the worst-case scenario, if the U.S. turns its back, the option of Europe sending troops to Ukraine was also mentioned.



Europe has viewed Ukraine as a primary stronghold that blocks Russia's military threats.



However, compared to the proactive stance of the UK and France regarding troop deployment, Germany remains skeptical.



[Olaf Scholz/Chancellor of Germany: "Discussing (the deployment of peacekeeping troops) right now is completely premature and entirely the wrong timing. I find this debate somewhat irritating."]



Even if Europe decides to deploy troops, there is a possibility that Russia may reject the ceasefire negotiations.



Ultimately, Europe's dissatisfaction and anxiety stem from the fact that their security guarantees depend on the choices made by Russia and the U.S. sitting at the table.



This is Lee Hwa-jin for KBS News in Paris.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!