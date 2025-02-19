News 9

Europe disagrees on Ukraine

입력 2025.02.19 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the ceasefire negotiations begin as a closed-door meeting between the United States and Russia, Europe is also getting anxious.

If the U.S. ultimately turns its back, there are discussions about sending troops to Ukraine after the war, but the opinions of each European countries vary.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.

[Report]

In an urgent meeting, European leaders first condemned the U.S. for its unilateral approach.

They urged the participation of Ukraine and Europe in the negotiations.

[Dick Schoof/Prime Minister of the Netherlands: "(The ceasefire negotiations) will have a decisive impact on the peace and security of Europe for the coming years. Therefore, Europe must be involved alongside the U.S."]

European leaders also agreed that a 'safety net' from the U.S. is essential for post-war peace in Ukraine.

[Keir Starmer/Prime Minister of the United Kingdom: "Because a U.S. security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again."]

In the worst-case scenario, if the U.S. turns its back, the option of Europe sending troops to Ukraine was also mentioned.

Europe has viewed Ukraine as a primary stronghold that blocks Russia's military threats.

However, compared to the proactive stance of the UK and France regarding troop deployment, Germany remains skeptical.

[Olaf Scholz/Chancellor of Germany: "Discussing (the deployment of peacekeeping troops) right now is completely premature and entirely the wrong timing. I find this debate somewhat irritating."]

Even if Europe decides to deploy troops, there is a possibility that Russia may reject the ceasefire negotiations.

Ultimately, Europe's dissatisfaction and anxiety stem from the fact that their security guarantees depend on the choices made by Russia and the U.S. sitting at the table.

This is Lee Hwa-jin for KBS News in Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Europe disagrees on Ukraine
    • 입력 2025-02-19 00:44:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the ceasefire negotiations begin as a closed-door meeting between the United States and Russia, Europe is also getting anxious.

If the U.S. ultimately turns its back, there are discussions about sending troops to Ukraine after the war, but the opinions of each European countries vary.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.

[Report]

In an urgent meeting, European leaders first condemned the U.S. for its unilateral approach.

They urged the participation of Ukraine and Europe in the negotiations.

[Dick Schoof/Prime Minister of the Netherlands: "(The ceasefire negotiations) will have a decisive impact on the peace and security of Europe for the coming years. Therefore, Europe must be involved alongside the U.S."]

European leaders also agreed that a 'safety net' from the U.S. is essential for post-war peace in Ukraine.

[Keir Starmer/Prime Minister of the United Kingdom: "Because a U.S. security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again."]

In the worst-case scenario, if the U.S. turns its back, the option of Europe sending troops to Ukraine was also mentioned.

Europe has viewed Ukraine as a primary stronghold that blocks Russia's military threats.

However, compared to the proactive stance of the UK and France regarding troop deployment, Germany remains skeptical.

[Olaf Scholz/Chancellor of Germany: "Discussing (the deployment of peacekeeping troops) right now is completely premature and entirely the wrong timing. I find this debate somewhat irritating."]

Even if Europe decides to deploy troops, there is a possibility that Russia may reject the ceasefire negotiations.

Ultimately, Europe's dissatisfaction and anxiety stem from the fact that their security guarantees depend on the choices made by Russia and the U.S. sitting at the table.

This is Lee Hwa-jin for KBS News in Paris.
이화진
이화진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”
헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?

헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?
[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인

[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인
미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제

미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.