N. Korea tourism for China?

[Anchor]



Some Chinese travel agencies are attracting travelers by launching tourism products to North Korea, which have been suspended since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



If this materializes, it could be seen as a signal of the recovery of North Korea-China relations, but the Chinese government's position is still unclear.



Reporter Jo Tae-heum has the details.



[Report]



This is a North Korean tourism product being sold by a Chinese travel agency.



They advertise that the North Korean border will open for the first time in five years, claiming to have received special permission from North Korean authorities.



The location is the Rason Special Economic Zone in North Korea. Starting from the 24th of this month, a 4-day itinerary costs between 700,000 to 900,000 won per person.



[Chinese travel agency official: "North Korea has not fully opened travel yet. This can be seen as a preliminary group."]



Another Chinese travel agency has also started selling tourism products to Rason.



Last year, North Korea opened its doors to Russian tourists for the first time in four years after closing its borders due to COVID-19.



In contrast, it remains closed to China, which was previously the top source of North Korean tourists.



It seems to reflect the close ties between North Korea and Russia, while the relationship with China has become somewhat distant.



If Chinese tourism resumes this time, it could be a signal of the recovery of North Korea-China relations, but China has not yet provided a clear answer.



[Guo Jiakun/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "I will not comment on the news announced by individual travel agencies."]



Local sources report that "North Korea wants to resume tourism, but the Chinese side has not permitted it," indicating that the actual tourism situation remains uncertain.



Recently, it has also been reported that employees of Western travel agencies visited Rason to prepare for the resumption of tourism.



This is KBS News, Jo Tae-heum.



