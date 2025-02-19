News 9

N. Korea tourism for China?

입력 2025.02.19 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Some Chinese travel agencies are attracting travelers by launching tourism products to North Korea, which have been suspended since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If this materializes, it could be seen as a signal of the recovery of North Korea-China relations, but the Chinese government's position is still unclear.

Reporter Jo Tae-heum has the details.

[Report]

This is a North Korean tourism product being sold by a Chinese travel agency.

They advertise that the North Korean border will open for the first time in five years, claiming to have received special permission from North Korean authorities.

The location is the Rason Special Economic Zone in North Korea. Starting from the 24th of this month, a 4-day itinerary costs between 700,000 to 900,000 won per person.

[Chinese travel agency official: "North Korea has not fully opened travel yet. This can be seen as a preliminary group."]

Another Chinese travel agency has also started selling tourism products to Rason.

Last year, North Korea opened its doors to Russian tourists for the first time in four years after closing its borders due to COVID-19.

In contrast, it remains closed to China, which was previously the top source of North Korean tourists.

It seems to reflect the close ties between North Korea and Russia, while the relationship with China has become somewhat distant.

If Chinese tourism resumes this time, it could be a signal of the recovery of North Korea-China relations, but China has not yet provided a clear answer.

[Guo Jiakun/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "I will not comment on the news announced by individual travel agencies."]

Local sources report that "North Korea wants to resume tourism, but the Chinese side has not permitted it," indicating that the actual tourism situation remains uncertain.

Recently, it has also been reported that employees of Western travel agencies visited Rason to prepare for the resumption of tourism.

This is KBS News, Jo Tae-heum.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korea tourism for China?
    • 입력 2025-02-19 00:44:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

Some Chinese travel agencies are attracting travelers by launching tourism products to North Korea, which have been suspended since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If this materializes, it could be seen as a signal of the recovery of North Korea-China relations, but the Chinese government's position is still unclear.

Reporter Jo Tae-heum has the details.

[Report]

This is a North Korean tourism product being sold by a Chinese travel agency.

They advertise that the North Korean border will open for the first time in five years, claiming to have received special permission from North Korean authorities.

The location is the Rason Special Economic Zone in North Korea. Starting from the 24th of this month, a 4-day itinerary costs between 700,000 to 900,000 won per person.

[Chinese travel agency official: "North Korea has not fully opened travel yet. This can be seen as a preliminary group."]

Another Chinese travel agency has also started selling tourism products to Rason.

Last year, North Korea opened its doors to Russian tourists for the first time in four years after closing its borders due to COVID-19.

In contrast, it remains closed to China, which was previously the top source of North Korean tourists.

It seems to reflect the close ties between North Korea and Russia, while the relationship with China has become somewhat distant.

If Chinese tourism resumes this time, it could be a signal of the recovery of North Korea-China relations, but China has not yet provided a clear answer.

[Guo Jiakun/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "I will not comment on the news announced by individual travel agencies."]

Local sources report that "North Korea wants to resume tourism, but the Chinese side has not permitted it," indicating that the actual tourism situation remains uncertain.

Recently, it has also been reported that employees of Western travel agencies visited Rason to prepare for the resumption of tourism.

This is KBS News, Jo Tae-heum.
조태흠
조태흠 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”
헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?

헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?
[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인

[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인
미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제

미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.