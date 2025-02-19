Supplementary budget for AI boost

동영상 고정 취소

Ahead of the consultative meeting between the government and political parties, scheduled for the day after tomorrow (Feb.20), the government and the ruling party have agreed to allocate 2 trillion won in supplementary budget for supporting artificial intelligence projects.



The ruling party, which had previously opposed the opposition's demand for a supplementary budget, has now formalized the allocation.



The opposition's demand for a 250,000 won coupon for all citizens appears to be the biggest factor in the supplementary budget allocation.



Lee Ye-jin reports.



[Report]



A consultative meeting between the ruling party and the government was held two days before the meeting between the government and political parties on state affairs.



The government and the ruling party have officially stated their intention to push for the supplementary budget allocation.



The first project is a 2 trillion won artificial intelligence infrastructure construction project, which includes securing high-performance graphic chips to launch national AI computing services at an early stage.



[Kim Sang-hoon/Chairman of the Policy Committee of the People Power Party: "We plan to provide full support to make sure we do not miss the golden time. We will actively prepare a supplementary budget for future livelihoods to leap to become one of the top three AI countries."]



Until now, the ruling party had a negative stance, demanding the restoration of cut budgets and an apology in response to the opposition's supplementary budget demands, but they have now officially mentioned the supplementary budget allocation.



The People Power Party also emphasized the principle of 'targeted supplementary budget' to allocate the supplementary budget to the most urgent areas, such as support for vulnerable groups and industries.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "Above all, measures for self-employed individuals and small businesses, which have been hit hard by sluggish domestic demand, are the top priority."]



The Democratic Party stated that although the announcement of the supplementary budget allocation by the government and ruling party was late, it is fortunate.



They emphasized that the 2 trillion won supplementary budget for AI and plans for attracting talent are already included in the Democratic Party's supplementary budget proposal.



They reiterated their demand for a total of 35 trillion won in expanded supplementary budget, including the 250,000 won consumption coupon for all citizens.



[Ahn Do-geol/Democratic Party Member: "If we are going to provide benefits, I think we need to do it quickly. The government needs to make a decision on this matter."]



The difference in the scale of the supplementary budget claimed by the ruling and opposition parties is between 10 trillion won and 15 trillion won.



As the so-called 'Lee Jae-myung-style consumption support measure' has become the focal point of the negotiations, all eyes are on whether a breakthrough can be achieved in the meeting the day after tomorrow.



KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



