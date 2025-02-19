News 9

DeepSeek to face legal penalties

[Anchor]

The Korean government has confirmed that the Chinese government-supported "DeepSeek" has transferred user information to other Chinese companies without consent.

According to our reporting team, the leaked information amounts to about 1.2 million cases.

There is a high possibility that this includes personal information of the Korean people, leading to expectations that criminal penalties cannot be avoided.

Reporter Woo Jeong-hwa has the details.

[Report]

The Korean government has officially confirmed that "DeepSeek" transferred subscriber information to a Chinese company without user consent.

The Personal Information Protection Commission stated, "As a result of checking internet addresses, we confirmed that DeepSeek user information was leaked to ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok."

There are approximately 1.2 million cases of leaked information. The government is currently investigating whether sensitive personal information has been leaked, seeing high likelihood that information of Korean people has also been compromised.

Additionally, there is possibility that information has been leaked to other Chinese companies.

[Nam Seok/Director of Investigation Coordination at the Personal Information Commission/Yesterday: "(We have confirmed that) there are indeed shortcomings regarding concerns about excessive collection of personal information."]

If the personal information leakage is confirmed, there are indications that it will be difficult for DeepSeek to avoid criminal penalties.

According to our Personal Information Protection Act, it is mandatory to obtain consent when providing personal information to other businesses, and DeepSeek has not obtained consent from the Korean people.

Furthermore, even if personal information was entrusted to another business for purposes such as call center operations rather than for commercial purposes, if it was not disclosed to the individuals, they could face fines.

[Lee Kwang-wook/Head of New Business Group at Law Firm HwaWoo and Lawyer: "(DeepSeek's) selection of a domestic representative seems to indicate an intention to comply with domestic personal information protection laws. There needs to be an investigation into what items of personal information have been transferred."]

As the controversy over DeepSeek's collection and leakage of personal information grows, our authorities are planning to announce investigation results as soon as possible.

This is KBS News, Woo Jeong-hwa.

