News 9

Teachers sell exam questions

입력 2025.02.19 (00:44)

[Anchor]

Current teachers who secretly sold exam questions for school grades and college entrance exam mock tests to private academies have been caught in a large-scale audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection.

A total of 249 individuals were involved, and the money earned from this activity amounted to 21.3 billion won over six years.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

A high school teacher in Seoul handed over social studies questions to a private academy.

The following year, the same questions were used in the midterm exam at the school where the teacher was employed.

An English teacher who was part of the EBS writing team sold questions to an academy instructor, and two months later, the questions were used in the midterm exam without a single word being changed.

A physics teacher in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, established a company that provides exam questions under their spouse's name, where 35 teachers created mock exam questions and sold them to academies, earning about 1.9 billion won over three years.

In total, 249 teachers who created and sold school grades and college entrance exam mock test questions to private academies were identified by the Board of Audit and Inspection.

From 2018 to June 2023, these individuals received approximately 21.3 billion won, averaging 85 million won per person.

All of this constitutes a violation of the State Public Officials Act and the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, amounting to 'illegal profit-making'.

Most of the individuals had experience in creating college entrance exam questions or writing EBS materials, and some were current vice principals.

According to the Board of Audit and Inspection, deals were concentrated in areas like Daechi-dong and Mokdong, where large private education companies are located.

The academies explained that they bought exam questions because "academy instructors didn't have time to create them themselves," and "EBS writers were able to create questions similar to those on the college entrance exam."

[Lee Si-dae/Director of the Social and Welfare Audit Bureau, 4th Division: "The question production teams or instructors at private education companies contact teachers with question-setting capabilities through the EBS writing team list, personal connections, and academic ties to propose deals."]

The Ministry of Education sent a notice prohibiting the sale of questions in 2016, but only 16 cases have been detected since then, and no sanctions were imposed.

The Board of Audit and Inspection has notified the Ministry of Education to take appropriate action against 220 teachers, and has requested disciplinary action against 29 teachers with serious misconduct.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

