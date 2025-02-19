Warning against Chinese door locks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If you are purchasing digital locks and door locks through overseas direct purchases, you need to be particularly careful.



It has been confirmed that some Chinese products cannot be opened in the event of a fire, making escape impossible.



This is a report by reporter Ryu Ran.



[Report]



We placed a digital door lock inside a testing device and left it at a high temperature of 270 degrees for 10 minutes.



The manual opening mechanism completely melted.



There is no way to open the door lock in its locked state.



When the Korea Consumer Agency tested 10 Chinese door lock products sold on AliExpress, it was found that 3 of them could not be opened in the case of a fire.



The domestic safety standards stipulate that digital door locks must be able to be opened with a manual lever even after 10 minutes at 270 degrees of the 'fire resistance test'.



Products not meeting this standard are being distributed in Korea through overseas direct purchases.



Including the 3 that had melted handles, all 5 products containing lithium-ion batteries caused explosions.



[Na Eun-soo/Head of Machinery Mobility Team, Korea Consumer Agency: "The battery ignited and exploded in the range of 170 to 260 degrees, which is lower than the test standard temperature of 270 degrees. This raises concerns of a damanged door lock not only hindering evacuation but also further spreading the fire."]



Currently, domestic door locks cannot use lithium-ion batteries. But that will change starting in May, so caution is needed when purchasing door locks that use lithium-ion batteries.



One of the Chinese products lacked an emergency power terminal, meaning that if the battery was discharged, it could not be opened from the outside.



All domestic products tested in comparison were able to be opened during a fire.



The Consumer Agency has blocked the distribution of 6 types of Chinese products that do not meet safety standards on AliExpress and has taken measures for refunds.



Additionally, they urged consumers to purchase door locks that have 'KC certification'.



This is KBS News, Ryu Ran.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!