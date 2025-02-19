Actor jailed for drug use released

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Actor Yoo Ah-in, who was sentenced to prison in the first trial for habitual drug use, has been released after receiving a reduced sentence in the appeals court five months later.



The court stated, "It appears that he has largely overcome his drug dependency," and sentenced Yoo to a suspended prison term.



Yeo So-yeon reports.



[Report]



Actor Yoo Ah-in has been on trial for habitual use of medical propofol and other substances over 180 times.



In September of last year, he was sentenced to one year in prison in the first trial and was taken into custody.



[Yoo Ah-in/Actor/Dec. 2023: "I sincerely apologize once again to those who have been greatly disappointed and harmed because of me. I am sorry."]



Yoo Ah-in, who was undergoing the appeals process while incarcerated at the Seoul Detention Center, has been released.



The Seoul High Court's Criminal Division 5 sentenced Yoo to one year in prison with a two-year suspension and a fine of 2 million won.



The appeals court explained the reasons for the reduced sentence, stating, "He appears to have largely overcome his drug dependency and has pledged not to reoffend."



The court also noted, "We considered that he has reflected on his actions while in custody and that he has no prior history of similar offenses."



Yoo bowed deeply to the court immediately after the sentencing.



As a result, Yoo has been released five months after being taken into custody.



The court also sentenced Choi, who was tried for smoking marijuana with Yoo, to the same sentence as in the first trial: eight months in prison with a two-year suspension.



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!