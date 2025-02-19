News 9

Actor jailed for drug use released

입력 2025.02.19 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Actor Yoo Ah-in, who was sentenced to prison in the first trial for habitual drug use, has been released after receiving a reduced sentence in the appeals court five months later.

The court stated, "It appears that he has largely overcome his drug dependency," and sentenced Yoo to a suspended prison term.

Yeo So-yeon reports.

[Report]

Actor Yoo Ah-in has been on trial for habitual use of medical propofol and other substances over 180 times.

In September of last year, he was sentenced to one year in prison in the first trial and was taken into custody.

[Yoo Ah-in/Actor/Dec. 2023: "I sincerely apologize once again to those who have been greatly disappointed and harmed because of me. I am sorry."]

Yoo Ah-in, who was undergoing the appeals process while incarcerated at the Seoul Detention Center, has been released.

The Seoul High Court's Criminal Division 5 sentenced Yoo to one year in prison with a two-year suspension and a fine of 2 million won.

The appeals court explained the reasons for the reduced sentence, stating, "He appears to have largely overcome his drug dependency and has pledged not to reoffend."

The court also noted, "We considered that he has reflected on his actions while in custody and that he has no prior history of similar offenses."

Yoo bowed deeply to the court immediately after the sentencing.

As a result, Yoo has been released five months after being taken into custody.

The court also sentenced Choi, who was tried for smoking marijuana with Yoo, to the same sentence as in the first trial: eight months in prison with a two-year suspension.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Actor jailed for drug use released
    • 입력 2025-02-19 00:44:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

Actor Yoo Ah-in, who was sentenced to prison in the first trial for habitual drug use, has been released after receiving a reduced sentence in the appeals court five months later.

The court stated, "It appears that he has largely overcome his drug dependency," and sentenced Yoo to a suspended prison term.

Yeo So-yeon reports.

[Report]

Actor Yoo Ah-in has been on trial for habitual use of medical propofol and other substances over 180 times.

In September of last year, he was sentenced to one year in prison in the first trial and was taken into custody.

[Yoo Ah-in/Actor/Dec. 2023: "I sincerely apologize once again to those who have been greatly disappointed and harmed because of me. I am sorry."]

Yoo Ah-in, who was undergoing the appeals process while incarcerated at the Seoul Detention Center, has been released.

The Seoul High Court's Criminal Division 5 sentenced Yoo to one year in prison with a two-year suspension and a fine of 2 million won.

The appeals court explained the reasons for the reduced sentence, stating, "He appears to have largely overcome his drug dependency and has pledged not to reoffend."

The court also noted, "We considered that he has reflected on his actions while in custody and that he has no prior history of similar offenses."

Yoo bowed deeply to the court immediately after the sentencing.

As a result, Yoo has been released five months after being taken into custody.

The court also sentenced Choi, who was tried for smoking marijuana with Yoo, to the same sentence as in the first trial: eight months in prison with a two-year suspension.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.
여소연
여소연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”
헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?

헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?
[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인

[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인
미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제

미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.