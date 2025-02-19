Another death to yellow journalism

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The death of actress Kim Sae-ron has once again brought the issue of malicious comments, or 'hate comments', to the forefront.



In particular, there is significant criticism directed at sensationalized yellow journalism and certain YouTube broadcasts that incite these hate comments.



What changes need to be made to prevent such tragic deaths?



Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the story.



[Report]



Her sudden death has plunged the mourning hall into deep shock and sorrow.



As news of actress Kim Sae-ron's passing spreads, tributes from fellow celebrities are pouring in, with singer Migyo's tribute post drawing particular attention.



She wrote, "Only when a person dies do the hands that write malicious comments stop," and "The same goes for the media that sensationalizes articles to attract attention."



Voices of self-reflection are also emerging among netizens.



On an online bulletin board, netizens issued a statement, pointing out the dual reality of holding celebrities to strict standards and calling for 'social reflection' to prevent such unfortunate events from recurring.



[Ha Jae-geun/Culture Critic: "There is a tendency to treat celebrities as public figures and scrutinize every aspect of their private lives with the public's moral standards, attacking them. In reality, true public figures are those in power, like politicians..."]



There are also criticisms that sensationalist media and some YouTube broadcasts that come close to stalking cannot evade responsibility.



Gossip articles that indiscriminately attack private lives to increase views and certain YouTube broadcasts that exaggerate these stories are essentially the starting point of hate comments.



[Lee Jae-guk/Professor of Media Communication at Sungkyunkwan University: "In fact, those who adhere to proper journalism standards would either not cover such stories at all or would handle them very differently. If hate comments are made, and they are not reported, then it doesn't become news. There are cases where articles are published for profit..."]



Regarding the repeated deaths of stars like Sulli, Goo Hara, and Kim Sae-ron, The New York Times reported it as "a tragedy faced by South Korea's high-pressure entertainment industry," while CNN diagnosed it as "a problem with the public's expectation for perfection."



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



