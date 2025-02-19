News 9

Elon Musk unveils Grok 3

[Anchor]

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company has unveiled its new model, 'Grok 3'.

They even boasted that it is "the smartest AI on Earth".

Analysts suggest that Musk is doing this to outdo Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI and his 'rival', who developed ChatGPT.

Originally, the two were close enough to co-found OpenAI, but they clashed over the need for commercialization to continue the costly ChatGPT project, with Altman arguing for it and Musk claiming it was merely a 'money-making' endeavor.

Ultimately, the two parted ways, and emotional tensions remain, as they are still engaged in legal battles.

Will 'Grok 3' be able to surpass Altman's 'ChatGPT'?

Kang Na-ru reports.

[Report]

This is a demonstration video of 'Grok 3' unveiled by Elon Musk and developers.

When asked about the launch schedule of SpaceX's next-generation spacecraft, 'Starship',

[Jimmy Paul: "For example, hey, when is the next Starship launch date?"]

it searches multiple sources and verifies the information within a minute, organizing it in an easy-to-read format.

The ability to analyze through voice, going beyond just text messaging, was not present in 'Grok 2', which was released six months ago.

It can also calculate the trajectory of spacecraft traveling between Earth and Mars and visualize it in 3D.

This is known as a multimodal approach.

[Elon Musk/xAI Founder: "This is pretty close to what it looks line."]

Musk explained that they used twice as many high-performance chips, totaling 200,000, for the training of the new AI model, improving its computational power by over ten times.

He also emphasized that it has surpassed ChatGPT in fields such as mathematics, science, and computer coding.

[Elon Musk/xAI Founder: "You should expect some imperfections at first, but we will improve it rapidly almost every day. In fact, every day, I think it'll get better."]

In fact, it is evaluated that the gap with ChatGPT, the leader in reasoning AI, has significantly narrowed.

[Kang Jeong-soo/Head of Korean Venture 'BlueDot AI' Research Center: "(Musk) has recruited personnel from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Meta. And they have secured abundant GPUs. I believe this shows that AI can evolve into a high performance system at a rapid pace."]

As new AI models from latecomers continue to be released, the competition for developing reasoning artificial intelligence among global big tech companies is becoming more intense.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.

