Plane overturned in Toronto

[Anchor]



There has been another American aircraft accident.



This time, a U.S. passenger plane flipped completely while landing in Canada.



Eighteen people were injured, but fortunately, there were no fatalities.



Park Il-jung reports from New York.



[Report]



Black smoke is rising from the runway.



[Control Tower Communication: "We've got it. The aircraft is upside down and burning."]



While firefighters were conducting rescue operations, passengers hurriedly evacuated from the aircraft, which was lying upside down on the runway.



["Leave everything! Drop it! C'mon. Don't take anything. Put that phone away!"]



Around 2:30 PM local time, the aircraft flipped over while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada.



The Delta Airlines flight, which departed from Minneapolis, had eighty people on board.



[John Nelson/Passenger: "It was just a super hard impact, like hitting the ground. And I believe, we skidded on our side and then flipped over on our back."]



There was a fire after landing, but 18 people were injured and there were no fatalities.



The way the aircraft was deisnged prevented seats from easily detaching and allowed wings to break off. Passengers wearing their seatbelts helped reduce the damage.



[David Susi/CNN Safety Analyst: "Once the aircraft starts rolling like that, if these wings don't break off, it tears that feselage in half and causes fatalities."]



Experts are suggesting that a sudden gust of wind may have caused the accident.



[Mary Schiavo/Aviation Analyst: "My guess is they got the bad wind gust right as they were landing and after they had passed the misapproach go-around decision point, and they probably did not have a choice."]



Aviation experts continue to emphasize that flying is safer than driving a car, but fears about flying are increasing due to a recent series of aircraft accidents.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



