News 9

Type 1 diabetes as a disability?

입력 2025.02.19 (00:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Since the tragic incident in January last year in Taean, Chungnam Province, where an eight-year-old child and their parents took their own lives, social interest in type 1 diabetes patients has increased.

Unlike type 2 diabetes, which is commonly known as an adult disease, type 1 diabetes resulting in the pancreas barely producing insulin.

It is a chronic disease that completely loses the pancreas's ability to regulate blood sugar.

There are over 48,000 type 1 diabetes patients in Korea who live in pain for their entire lives, receiving insulin injections several times a day.

Patients and their families are demanding that this condition, caused by pancreatic dysfunction, be recognized as a disability.

The government is also carefully reviewing whether to recognize it as a disability.

Reporter Joo Hyun-ji has the story.

[Report]

Three years agon, this woman in her 30s received a diagnosis of type 1 diabetes for her son, who was not even two years old at the time.

She had to quit her job to continuously monitor her son's blood sugar levels.

[Mother of a type 1 diabetes patient: "Even if I wanted to work part-time, I have to keep an eye on my child's blood sugar and provide 24-hour care."]

This elementary school student, diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, embarked on a 170 km journey from Sejong to Seoul with his father.

It was a heartfelt appeal to have their condition recognized as a disability.

[Park Geun-yong/Father: "You need to quickly establish a system for designating it as a (severe) chronic disease or for registering as a disabled person..."]

Type 1 diabetes, often mistakenly referred to as "childhood diabetes," actually has only 8% of its patients as minors.

Following the Taean family tragedy, health insurance support for blood sugar monitoring devices for minor patients has significantly increased.

Patient organizations argue that type 1 diabetes should be recognized as a pancreatic disorder, similar to some countries like the United States.

As support for adult patients is still lacking, they are advocating for increased health insurance coverage for medications and medical devices.

[Kim Mi-young/Representative of the Korean Type 1 Diabetes Association: "Many people are suffering from financial issues. If we are not recognized as disabled, this problem will not be fundamentally resolved..."]

The government has stated that it will make a decision after thoroughly reviewing whether to recognize type 1 diabetes as a disability.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Type 1 diabetes as a disability?
    • 입력 2025-02-19 00:52:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

Since the tragic incident in January last year in Taean, Chungnam Province, where an eight-year-old child and their parents took their own lives, social interest in type 1 diabetes patients has increased.

Unlike type 2 diabetes, which is commonly known as an adult disease, type 1 diabetes resulting in the pancreas barely producing insulin.

It is a chronic disease that completely loses the pancreas's ability to regulate blood sugar.

There are over 48,000 type 1 diabetes patients in Korea who live in pain for their entire lives, receiving insulin injections several times a day.

Patients and their families are demanding that this condition, caused by pancreatic dysfunction, be recognized as a disability.

The government is also carefully reviewing whether to recognize it as a disability.

Reporter Joo Hyun-ji has the story.

[Report]

Three years agon, this woman in her 30s received a diagnosis of type 1 diabetes for her son, who was not even two years old at the time.

She had to quit her job to continuously monitor her son's blood sugar levels.

[Mother of a type 1 diabetes patient: "Even if I wanted to work part-time, I have to keep an eye on my child's blood sugar and provide 24-hour care."]

This elementary school student, diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, embarked on a 170 km journey from Sejong to Seoul with his father.

It was a heartfelt appeal to have their condition recognized as a disability.

[Park Geun-yong/Father: "You need to quickly establish a system for designating it as a (severe) chronic disease or for registering as a disabled person..."]

Type 1 diabetes, often mistakenly referred to as "childhood diabetes," actually has only 8% of its patients as minors.

Following the Taean family tragedy, health insurance support for blood sugar monitoring devices for minor patients has significantly increased.

Patient organizations argue that type 1 diabetes should be recognized as a pancreatic disorder, similar to some countries like the United States.

As support for adult patients is still lacking, they are advocating for increased health insurance coverage for medications and medical devices.

[Kim Mi-young/Representative of the Korean Type 1 Diabetes Association: "Many people are suffering from financial issues. If we are not recognized as disabled, this problem will not be fundamentally resolved..."]

The government has stated that it will make a decision after thoroughly reviewing whether to recognize type 1 diabetes as a disability.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.
주현지
주현지

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”

국회 측 “국민 신뢰 배신”…윤 측 “호소 위한 평화적 계엄”
헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?

헌재, “20일 변론 예정대로”…선고는 언제쯤?
[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인

[단독] 검찰, 명태균 여론조사 의뢰자 명단 확보…당사자는 부인
미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제

미러, 종전협상 시작…우크라이나 일단 배제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.