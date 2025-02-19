Type 1 diabetes as a disability?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Since the tragic incident in January last year in Taean, Chungnam Province, where an eight-year-old child and their parents took their own lives, social interest in type 1 diabetes patients has increased.



Unlike type 2 diabetes, which is commonly known as an adult disease, type 1 diabetes resulting in the pancreas barely producing insulin.



It is a chronic disease that completely loses the pancreas's ability to regulate blood sugar.



There are over 48,000 type 1 diabetes patients in Korea who live in pain for their entire lives, receiving insulin injections several times a day.



Patients and their families are demanding that this condition, caused by pancreatic dysfunction, be recognized as a disability.



The government is also carefully reviewing whether to recognize it as a disability.



Reporter Joo Hyun-ji has the story.



[Report]



Three years agon, this woman in her 30s received a diagnosis of type 1 diabetes for her son, who was not even two years old at the time.



She had to quit her job to continuously monitor her son's blood sugar levels.



[Mother of a type 1 diabetes patient: "Even if I wanted to work part-time, I have to keep an eye on my child's blood sugar and provide 24-hour care."]



This elementary school student, diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, embarked on a 170 km journey from Sejong to Seoul with his father.



It was a heartfelt appeal to have their condition recognized as a disability.



[Park Geun-yong/Father: "You need to quickly establish a system for designating it as a (severe) chronic disease or for registering as a disabled person..."]



Type 1 diabetes, often mistakenly referred to as "childhood diabetes," actually has only 8% of its patients as minors.



Following the Taean family tragedy, health insurance support for blood sugar monitoring devices for minor patients has significantly increased.



Patient organizations argue that type 1 diabetes should be recognized as a pancreatic disorder, similar to some countries like the United States.



As support for adult patients is still lacking, they are advocating for increased health insurance coverage for medications and medical devices.



[Kim Mi-young/Representative of the Korean Type 1 Diabetes Association: "Many people are suffering from financial issues. If we are not recognized as disabled, this problem will not be fundamentally resolved..."]



The government has stated that it will make a decision after thoroughly reviewing whether to recognize type 1 diabetes as a disability.



This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.



