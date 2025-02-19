Semiconductor Act in limbo

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, the Semiconductor Special Act, which is essential for enhancing national competitiveness in the artificial intelligence industry, has not passed the National Assembly's standing committee.



This is because the issue of whether to allow the exemption of the 52-hour workweek cap has not been resolved.



The ruling and opposition parties are blaming each other.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



The Semiconductor Special Act is stuck in the National Assembly's standing committee.



The ruling and opposition parties have failed to narrow their differences over the exemption clause for the 52-hour workweek for research and development personnel.



The People Power Party blamed the failure to relax working hours in the semiconductor sector on Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung abruptly changing his stance.



They pointed out that while competing countries are working day and night, South Korea's semiconductor industry is being held back by the Democratic Party's 52-hour workweek cap.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Just looking at this, it is clear that Representative Lee Jae-myung's claims of being pro-business and pro-growth are lies. It is merely an opportunistic tactic to gain votes ahead of an early presidential election."]



Democratic Party Representative Lee Jae-myung countered that it was the fault of an irresponsible ruling party.



He stated that they could have proceeded with the agreed-upon parts, such as financial support, but that the People Power Party's insistence on the 52-hour workweek exemption is holding back the competitiveness of an industry crucial for the nation's future.



[Kim Won-yi/Democratic Party Member: "If the semiconductor law is not processed due to the People Power Party's obstinacy, and the competitiveness of the semiconductor industry weakens, that is entirely the responsibility of the People Power Party."]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok urged both parties to reach a meaningful agreement soon.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "The concern of (the Semiconductor Special Act)

including the 52-hour workweek exemption encouraging long working hours can be sufficiently resolved through sincere communication."]



With the ongoing standoff between the ruling and opposition parties, it is expected that finding common ground for the processing of the Semiconductor Special Act will not be easy in the upcoming National Policy Council meeting on the 20th.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!