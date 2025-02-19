News 9

6 bodies found by elevator

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed through KBS reporting that all six workers who died in the Busan resort fire were found in front of the elevator on the first floor.

The police and labor authorities have launched a forced investigation, conducting searches at nine locations, including the headquarters of the construction company.

Choi Wi-ji reports.

[Report]

On the first floor of Building B of the resort, where interior construction, including welding work, was in full swing, all six deceased workers were found in front of the elevator.

The initial point of ignition announced by the police was the piping management room on the first floor of the same building. It is presumed that the workers headed towards the elevator across from the indoor swimming pool as they were unable to exit due to flames and smoke.

Most of the personal belongings of the deceased, including mobile phones, were also found near the elevator.

[Ryu Sang-il/Professor, Department of Fire and Disaster Management, Dong-Eui University: "It is common to find bodies near entrances or stairways. However, it is unusual for fatalities to be clustered in front of the elevator. It seems that the workers had no choice but to head toward it."]

The police investigating the resort fire incident conducted a large-scale search today (Feb.18).

The targets included nine locations, including the headquarters of the construction company, Samjeong Corporation. The police added 12 investigators to the existing dedicated investigation team of over 40 members and they are said to have secured documents related to the overall construction of the resort in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

The police are also looking into whether negligence by the construction company and subcontractors contributed to the incident.

Additionally, they plan to collect and investigate the fire alarm 'recording device' on-site to check whether the sprinkler and alarm systems were functioning properly.

Since the resort received usage approval last December while large-scale construction was still ongoing, the police are also expected to examine the local government's permitting process.

This is KBS News, Choi Wi-ji.

