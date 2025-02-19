Lee Jung-hoo returns to training

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Major League Baseball's Lee Jung-hoo from the San Francisco Giants stepped up to the plate against a real pitcher for the first time in 10 months since his injury last year.



He just stared at the ball and did not swing even once.



What was the reason for this?



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story from Arizona.



[Report]



On the first day of the full training session, all the players, including Lee Jung-hoo, and the pitchers gathered together.



Lee Jung-hoo, who stepped up for his first real batting practice since his injury, was cautious.



He was startled when a pitch from the pitcher looped in and nearly knocked off his helmet.



["Ah!"]



He quickly got into his batting stance.



Whether the ball came in low or right down the middle, Lee Jung-hoo just watched, and during ten pitches, he did not swing even once.



It seemed like he was not in good condition, but the actual reason was different.



[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco Giants: "First of all, I wasn't planning to swing today, and since I hadn't seen a pitch since my injury, it was almost the first time in about 10 months, so I was just tracking the ball today."]



Lee Jung-hoo focused on observing the ball closely from behind the catcher during other players' at-bats, trying to match his timing and enhance his game sense.



Instead, he swung freely at the balls thrown by the coach, making several large hits.



[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco Giants: "I'm trying to suppress my rising enthusiasm as much as possible while thinking about what I need to do this year, and I'm coming to the baseball field and doing it right away."]



Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers held a belated press conference thanks to the team's arrangement.



After hitting three home runs in training, he received applause from manager Roberts, and his spirits were at an all-time high.



[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "As you can see, I'm happy. They are all superstars, and all the other players take great care of me, so I'm enjoying playing baseball."]



Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong are moving forward together again towards the same goal of success as Major League players.



This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.



