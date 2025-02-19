‘Forced labor’ reparation victory

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In 2018, the Supreme Court confirmed that Japanese wartime companies are liable for compensation to victims of forced labor in Korea.



However, Japanese wartime companies, including Mitsubishi, refused official compensation.



In 2023, the government proposed 'third-party compensation' as an alternative to resolve this issue.



'Third-party compensation' is a method where compensation is paid from donations made by companies from both Korea and Japan instead of the wartime companies.



However, the families of the victims who received the Supreme Court ruling rejected this plan and filed a lawsuit to receive compensation from the domestic assets of the wartime companies.



Today (Feb. 18), the bereaved family won in the first trial.



This is a report by reporter Lee Ho-jun.



[Report]



Japanese wartime companies refused to accept documents or meet with the families of forced labor victims who demanded direct compensation.



[Lim Jae-sung/Victims' lawyer/ March 2024: "The response we received was ultimately 'we cannot meet because there was no appointment.'"]



The family of the forced labor victim, the late grandfather Chung Chang-hee, filed a lawsuit for collection of compensation.



They aimed to receive compensation from a Korean company that is a subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.



About two years after filing the lawsuit, the first trial court ruled in favor of the victims' families.



The court determined that this Korean company could take the money it was supposed to pay to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for IT services as compensation.



The Seoul Central District Court ordered the payment of approximately 83.6 million won to the victims' families.



Additionally, the court also ordered 'provisional execution' to allow for enforcement of the ruling before it is finalized.



If this ruling is confirmed, it will be the first case of receiving compensation through collection.



[Kim Young-hwan/Director of the Institute for National Issues/Victims' Lawsuit Support Group: "I think this has significant meaning in realizing 'compensation through a ruling' from the Japanese wartime company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries."]



Grandmother Yang Geum-deok, who participated in the lawsuit, withdrew her lawsuit last October after accepting 'third-party compensation.'



Additionally, compensation of 60 million won for victims of forced labor from another Japanese wartime company, Hitachi Zosen, was also delivered in the form of a deposit last February.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



