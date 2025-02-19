News 9

N. Korea reacts to Munich meeting

[Anchor]

Recently, the foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States, and Japan met in Munich, Germany, to clarify the Trump administration's commitment to 'North Korea denuclearization.'

North Korea condemned this in an official statement, stating that denuclearization has already failed.

Kim Gi-hwa reports.

[Report]

"Denuclearization is a failed dream of the past."

This is North Korea's first response to the confirmation of the goal of their complete denuclearization by the foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States, and Japan in Munich.

It was conveyed through a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and although there have been successive critical comments from state media targeting recent joint South Korea-U.S. exercises, this time it was an 'official government position.'

[Korean Central TV: "Our government's official position is that there is no value in responding to the U.S.'s escapist stance."]

While North Korea has been quick to respond to the movements of South Korea and the U.S., it adjusts its tone according to the statements made by U.S. government officials.

North Korea also stated that denuclearization is now impossible and unrealistic, and that it will consistently maintain a new line of strengthening its nuclear capabilities. This year marks the final year of North Korea's 'Five-Year Defense Development Plan' that has been underway since 2021.

Already possessing nuclear warheads, North Korea is focusing on 'missile performance improvement' and 'diversification' to penetrate the South Korea-U.S. defense network and to strike targets at greater distances.

[Hong Min/Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "This indicates that plans for the advancement of nuclear weapons have already been established or are now becoming visible. It is highly likely that this will be revealed at next year's 9th Party Congress."]

Furthermore, North Korea stated that the more the U.S. clings to ineffective pressure tactics, the more opportunities the North will seize to enhance its strategic power. As the joint South Korea-U.S. exercises approach next month, there are analyses suggesting that North Korea hinted at the possibility of future provocations, such as a weapons test, depending on U.S. attitude.

KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

