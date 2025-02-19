News 9

Woori Bank's rising star Lee Min-ji

[Anchor]

Last weekend, Asan Woori Bank Woori WON confirmed its victory in the women's professional basketball regular season.

Breaking everyone's expectations and claiming the top spot once again was made possible by the leadership of coach Wi Sung-woo, who discovered the exceptional rookie Lee Min-ji.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

The fantastic scoring of rookie Lee Min-ji, born in 2006 and just graduated from high school, even made the tough coach Wi Sung-woo exclaim in admiration.

["Wow."]

With her explosive talent, whether it's driving to the basket or shooting, Lee Min-ji contributed to Woori Bank's 15th regular season championship with five consecutive double-digit scoring games in the second half.

[Lee Min-ji/Woori Bank: "I'm really happy to win right after my debut. I want to keep improving my weaknesses and grow to become a key player for Woori Bank."]

After joining the professional league, Lee Min-ji persevered through coach Wi Sung-woo's intense defensive training.

She trained so hard that she earned a chance in the first team within three months.

However, she is quite sensitive, often tearing up from self-reproach when she makes mistakes.

Therefore, coach Wi Sung-woo is sincerely helping Lee Min-ji grow with heartfelt words.

[Wi Sung-woo/Woori Bank Coach/Feb. 3: "I know it's tough for you! You have to overcome this!!! If you say it's hard and can't focus on offense or defense, you won't be able to play in the game. If you can perform well when it's tough, you'll become a true basketball player!"]

[Wi Sung-woo/Woori Bank Coach: "When her play isn't going well, she often tears up, so I think I've comforted her. I believe she will become a great talent among female players in our country."]

This season, overcoming the absence of key players like Park Ji-hyun, coach Wi Sung-woo achieved his personal milestone of 10 championships, embarking on a strong challenge for the overall championship with his 18-year-old rookie Lee Min-ji.

[Wi Sung-woo/Woori Bank Coach: "Let's work hard and do well. And try not to cry too much."]

[Lee Min-ji/Woori Bank: "I will do my best to win."]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

