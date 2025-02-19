Skywalkers defeated by Jumbos

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The men's professional volleyball team Hyundai Capital, which was aiming to secure the top spot in the regular league early, lost to its rival Korean Air, postponing their celebration to the next opportunity.



Frustrating errors held Hyundai Capital back.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



In order to witness the confirmation of the regular league's top spot for the first time in seven years, the Yu Gwan-sun Gymnasium in Cheonan was filled with waves of Hyundai Capital home fans even on a weekday.



The atmosphere in the stadium was heated, but perhaps the pressure of securing a direct shot to the championship match in front of the fans was too great.



The players' bodies felt heavy.



Unlike the performance they've shown this season, Hyundai Capital interrupted their own flow of the game with a series of frustrating errors.



Even their ace Leo, who was supposed to be the problem solver, was blocked by Korean Air's defense and could not fulfill his role.



On the other hand, Korean Air, which had never beaten Hyundai Capital this season, showed great focus, as if to refuse becoming victim of their celebration.



Yosvany led the attack with tremendous power, and Jung Ji-seok also scored an ace serve, completely taking away the opponent's momentum.



As the one-sided atmosphere continued, Korean Air dominated Hyundai Capital with a score of 3 to 1, pouring cold water on all hopes.



[Jung Ji-seok/Korean Air: "I think shaking Leo's reception was a good move, and regardless of other reasons, I'm happy to get our first win against Hyundai Capital."]



After suffering their fourth loss of the season, Hyundai Capital will once again challenge to secure the top spot in the regular league against Woori Card this weekend.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



