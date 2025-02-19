Capt. Um continues school-building

동영상 고정 취소

Mountain climber Um Hong-gil, who is the first in the world to summit all 16 peaks over 8,000 meters in the Himalayas, has established a Human School in Nepal to provide learning opportunities for students.



One of the schools is also conducting Taekwondo training, and our reporter Shim Byeong-il reports from Nepal.



[Report]



The vast Nepalese Himalayas.



Mountain climber Um Hong-gil visits the Human School in the village of Birethanti, located at the foot of Annapurna.



["Namaste (Hello)."]



Soon, the sounds of Taekwondo echo through the air.



The students proudly showcased their Taekwondo skills in front of their founder, Captain Um.



They even demonstrated sparring.



["Yap!, Yap!"]



[Prerana Pariyal: "I am very proud to demonstrate Taekwondo in front of Captain Um. I love you!"]



Captain Um established the Human School here in 2013 with the support of a domestic company and a foundation.



Students who were in a remote mountain village with poor educational conditions have gained opportunities to learn.



[Um Hong-gil: "I hope these children grow into talented individuals who achieve their goals and dreams, and contribute to the development of Nepal."]



The city of Lumbini, where Buddha was born.



A special award ceremony for book reports was held at the Human School in this village, primarily inhabited by common people.



Captain Um personally attended the ceremony and awarded the top students with cows, which are vital for farming households.



Captain Um also inspected the overall operation of the school, including a visit to the library.



[Krishna Gohar: "It's great. I will raise the cow, sell the milk, and use that money for education to succeed."]



Captain Um, who reached the summit of all 16 peaks over 8,000 meters in the Himalayas, has been building Human Schools in Nepal since 2010.



[Um Hong-gil: "To repay the grace, benefits, and help I received from the Himalayas, I started building one school each year in the remote areas of the Himalayas where I had trekked."]



Initially, Captain Um aimed to establish 16 Human Schools to match his record, but he will soon begin construction on the 20th school this coming June.



This is Shim Byeong-il reporting from Birethanti, Nepal for KBS News.



