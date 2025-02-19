[News Today] IMPEACHMENT TRIAL NEARS END

입력 2025-02-19 15:53:53 수정 2025-02-19 15:54:51 News Today





[LEAD]

The impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol is approaching its final stages. At yesterday's ninth hearing, the Constitutional Court gave each party two hours to summarize key issues. The National Assembly's impeachment team and President Yoon's legal representatives debated fiercely over the declaration of emergency martial law, questioning its legality and constitutionality.



[REPORT]

At the ninth hearing for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, no witness questioning took place, and both sides were given two hours each to present their arguments.



The National Assembly's impeachment team pointed out procedural flaws and constitutional violations of emergency martial law.



They called the mobilization of martial law troops "an attempt to infiltrate parliament" and said preparation to set up an emergency legislative body was a constitutional violation.



They said the president's emergency martial law destroyed the constitutional order and severely threatened the continuity and stability of the democratic republic.



Kim Jin-han / Nat'l Assembly's impeachment team

The claim that martial law caused no damage means there is no willingness to protect the Constitution whatsoever. It's an betrayal of people's trust.



Yoon's legal team again asserted that the emergency martial law declaration was justified because of election fraud.



They said the martial law was declared to publicize the risk of election irregularities and China's security threats via diverse means.



They added it was a short-lived martial law to appeal to the public.



Song Jin-ho / President Yoon's defense team

The president declared a legal, peaceful and constitutional martial law to appeal to the public briefly. He banned live ammunition and deployed few troops, mostly of senior ranks.



When asked by Yoon's lawyers if it was the final testimony, the Constitutional Court said each side will have an opportunity to make their final arguments later.