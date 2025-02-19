News Today

[News Today] IMPEACHMENT TRIAL NEARS END

입력 2025.02.19 (15:53) 수정 2025.02.19 (15:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol is approaching its final stages. At yesterday's ninth hearing, the Constitutional Court gave each party two hours to summarize key issues. The National Assembly's impeachment team and President Yoon's legal representatives debated fiercely over the declaration of emergency martial law, questioning its legality and constitutionality.

[REPORT]
At the ninth hearing for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, no witness questioning took place, and both sides were given two hours each to present their arguments.

The National Assembly's impeachment team pointed out procedural flaws and constitutional violations of emergency martial law.

They called the mobilization of martial law troops "an attempt to infiltrate parliament" and said preparation to set up an emergency legislative body was a constitutional violation.

They said the president's emergency martial law destroyed the constitutional order and severely threatened the continuity and stability of the democratic republic.

Kim Jin-han / Nat'l Assembly's impeachment team
The claim that martial law caused no damage means there is no willingness to protect the Constitution whatsoever. It's an betrayal of people's trust.

Yoon's legal team again asserted that the emergency martial law declaration was justified because of election fraud.

They said the martial law was declared to publicize the risk of election irregularities and China's security threats via diverse means.

They added it was a short-lived martial law to appeal to the public.

Song Jin-ho / President Yoon's defense team
The president declared a legal, peaceful and constitutional martial law to appeal to the public briefly. He banned live ammunition and deployed few troops, mostly of senior ranks.

When asked by Yoon's lawyers if it was the final testimony, the Constitutional Court said each side will have an opportunity to make their final arguments later.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] IMPEACHMENT TRIAL NEARS END
    • 입력 2025-02-19 15:53:53
    • 수정2025-02-19 15:54:51
    News Today

[LEAD]
The impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol is approaching its final stages. At yesterday's ninth hearing, the Constitutional Court gave each party two hours to summarize key issues. The National Assembly's impeachment team and President Yoon's legal representatives debated fiercely over the declaration of emergency martial law, questioning its legality and constitutionality.

[REPORT]
At the ninth hearing for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, no witness questioning took place, and both sides were given two hours each to present their arguments.

The National Assembly's impeachment team pointed out procedural flaws and constitutional violations of emergency martial law.

They called the mobilization of martial law troops "an attempt to infiltrate parliament" and said preparation to set up an emergency legislative body was a constitutional violation.

They said the president's emergency martial law destroyed the constitutional order and severely threatened the continuity and stability of the democratic republic.

Kim Jin-han / Nat'l Assembly's impeachment team
The claim that martial law caused no damage means there is no willingness to protect the Constitution whatsoever. It's an betrayal of people's trust.

Yoon's legal team again asserted that the emergency martial law declaration was justified because of election fraud.

They said the martial law was declared to publicize the risk of election irregularities and China's security threats via diverse means.

They added it was a short-lived martial law to appeal to the public.

Song Jin-ho / President Yoon's defense team
The president declared a legal, peaceful and constitutional martial law to appeal to the public briefly. He banned live ammunition and deployed few troops, mostly of senior ranks.

When asked by Yoon's lawyers if it was the final testimony, the Constitutional Court said each side will have an opportunity to make their final arguments later.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘북한 어민 강제북송’ 정의용·서훈 징역 10개월 선고유예

‘북한 어민 강제북송’ 정의용·서훈 징역 10개월 선고유예
윤 대통령, 내일 구속취소 심문 직접 참석…첫 공판준비기일 열려

윤 대통령, 내일 구속취소 심문 직접 참석…첫 공판준비기일 열려
한덕수 총리 탄핵심판 종결…한 총리 “대통령 설득 못해 송구”

한덕수 총리 탄핵심판 종결…한 총리 “대통령 설득 못해 송구”
‘10·26 사건’ 김재규 재심 개시 결정…청구 약 4년 10개월만

‘10·26 사건’ 김재규 재심 개시 결정…청구 약 4년 10개월만
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.