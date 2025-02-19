News Today

[News Today] DCC HEAD COVERS HIS TRACKS?

입력 2025.02.19 (15:54) 수정 2025.02.19 (15:58)

[LEAD]
KBS has secured an official document from the Defense Counterintelligence Command, crafted right after martial law was declared. Titled "Could not predict martial law," it was drafted on orders from former Commander Yeo In-hyung. Prosecutors now believe Yeo produced this document to dodge accountability during the investigation.

[REPORT]
A two-page document titled "Could not predict martial law."

It was written by Defense Counterintelligence Command official Lee Kyeong-min at the instruction of his boss, former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, in the morning after the declaration of martial law.

Lee told the prosecution that he was told to transcribe ex-Commander Yeo's account...

which went "We didn't know about martial law beforehand" and "Had I known, would I have gone on leave?"

Lee also said that Yeo personally edited his hand-written copy before telling him to prepare the document.

The document explained that the Defense Counterintelligence Command didn't know about martial law in advance.

The claim was based on the fact that it took a long time to convene a meeting and be deployed to the scene because preparations and adjustment of leave and business trip schedules were not made beforehand.

The reason military officials were summoned late at night was because of another case and they learned about martial law by watching breaking news.

But the prosecution believe that Yeo had conspired several times with President Yoon Suk Yeol and ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun about martial law before it was actually declared.

An instruction plan written in the morning of the martial law declaration was found in ex-Commander Yeo's mobile phone.

Kim Dae-woo, former DCC investigation team leader, reportedly told the prosecution that Yeo had ordered him to write a memo immediately after martial law, saying that "yesterday's incident could be a problem."

Yeo's team said the document was merely to "document the situation for post-event analysis before his memories faded."

