[News Today] SUBSIDIES FOR RETURNING FIRMS

[LEAD]

The government is boosting subsidies and tax breaks for companies returning from abroad. This initiative aims to shield them from the U.S. tariff storm. Yet, questions linger over the adequacy of these measures.



[REPORT]

This factory manufactures modules, an intermediary component for electric vehicle batteries.



It was once relocated to Chongqing, China to save labor costs, but eventually returned to Cheonan, Chungcheongnam-do Province in 2021.



About a quarter of the return costs were subsidized by the government.



Youn Jun-yeol / CEO, Nexcon Technology

We invested KRW 48.8 bn and received 27% or KRW 13.2 bn from the gov't for returning.



The government introduced subsidies for companies that decided to relocate back to Korea in 2021.



They cover up to 45% of domestic investment and provide exemption from corporate tax for up to seven years.



The only precondition is that companies must restructure their overseas factories.

The government has decided to abolish it temporarily until next year and expand subsidies by 10 percentage points.



The goal is to help businesses return to Korea if they are unable to cope with U.S. tariffs.



So far, about 20 companies have received relocation subsidies annually.



The government believes the number will grow from now on.



Choi Sang-mok / Acting President

We will help companies that have to adjust their overseas operations to return

to South Korea quickly.



However, it's unclear if the Korean market is ready to be a safe haven for domestic businesses.



A government delegation launched talks with the U.S. on Tuesday, but it remains to be seen how much it will be able to avoid the tariff pressure.



The latest measures do not include direct support for the steel and automotive industries, which face imminent U.S. tariffs.



Critics have blasted it as insufficient, but the government has vowed to devise follow-up measures.