[News Today] DEEPSEEK LEAKS PERSONAL INFO
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The South Korean government has confirmed that Chinese AI service DeepSeek, did in fact passed user data to other Chinese companies without consent. According to a KBS investigation, about 1.2 million instances of data leakage were uncovered. Once the personal data leak is confirmed, punitive actions against DeepSeek now seem inevitable.
[REPORT]
The South Korean government officially confirmed that DeepSeek transferred subscriber information to a Chinese company without obtaining user consent.
The Personal Information Protection Commission reported that it checked internet addresses and other details to conclude that DeepSeek had leaked user information to TikTok's parent company, ByteDance.
There were about 1.2 million instances of personal information being leaked.
The Korean government is first looking into whether sensitive personal information was leaked.
Authorities believe that Korean users' information was very likely transferred.
Korean authorities are also looking into the possibility that user information was transferred to another Chinese company.
Nam Suk / Personal Information Protection Commission (Feb. 17)
We found out that there were shortcomings addressing concerns about excessive
collection of personal information.
Once the personal data leak is confirmed, DeepSeek would not be able to avoid criminal punishment.
Korea's Personal Information Protection Act stipulates that consent must be obtained when personal information is provided to another party. But DeepSeek never obtained consent from Korean users.
The Chinese AI company could also be fined even if personal information was consigned to another party not for sales purposes but only for customer call center work if they did not properly inform users.
Lee Kwang-wook/ Attorney, Yoon&Yang
The fact that DeepSeek chose Korean agent indicates that it is willing to observe
Personal Information Protection Act. We need to investigate what type
of information was leaked.
As DeepSeek's personal data collection and info leak controversy mounts, the Korean government is likely to announce its investigation findings sooner than anticipated.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] DEEPSEEK LEAKS PERSONAL INFO
-
- 입력 2025-02-19 15:54:15
- 수정2025-02-19 15:55:24
[LEAD]
The South Korean government has confirmed that Chinese AI service DeepSeek, did in fact passed user data to other Chinese companies without consent. According to a KBS investigation, about 1.2 million instances of data leakage were uncovered. Once the personal data leak is confirmed, punitive actions against DeepSeek now seem inevitable.
[REPORT]
The South Korean government officially confirmed that DeepSeek transferred subscriber information to a Chinese company without obtaining user consent.
The Personal Information Protection Commission reported that it checked internet addresses and other details to conclude that DeepSeek had leaked user information to TikTok's parent company, ByteDance.
There were about 1.2 million instances of personal information being leaked.
The Korean government is first looking into whether sensitive personal information was leaked.
Authorities believe that Korean users' information was very likely transferred.
Korean authorities are also looking into the possibility that user information was transferred to another Chinese company.
Nam Suk / Personal Information Protection Commission (Feb. 17)
We found out that there were shortcomings addressing concerns about excessive
collection of personal information.
Once the personal data leak is confirmed, DeepSeek would not be able to avoid criminal punishment.
Korea's Personal Information Protection Act stipulates that consent must be obtained when personal information is provided to another party. But DeepSeek never obtained consent from Korean users.
The Chinese AI company could also be fined even if personal information was consigned to another party not for sales purposes but only for customer call center work if they did not properly inform users.
Lee Kwang-wook/ Attorney, Yoon&Yang
The fact that DeepSeek chose Korean agent indicates that it is willing to observe
Personal Information Protection Act. We need to investigate what type
of information was leaked.
As DeepSeek's personal data collection and info leak controversy mounts, the Korean government is likely to announce its investigation findings sooner than anticipated.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.